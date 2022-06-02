eThekwini mayor to visit Tongaat residents to address water shortages

Kgomotso Phooko

The eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is set to visit Tongaat residents in Durban, to address the rebuilding efforts at the local water treatment plant.

This comes after disgruntled Tongaat residents took to the streets on Wednesday, for thee second time this week, to protest not having water for over two months.

The water shortages were caused by the April floods that damaged the water treatment plant which supplies water to the area.

The protestors blocked all access routes to the town including the R102, Watson Highway and parts of N2, they placed stones and burning debris while vowing to intensify the protests if their demands are not met.

The police were dispatched to the standstill traffic to disperse the protestors.

More water tanks needed

The municipality has been supplying water tanks to the area but the residents have complained that not all areas have access to these water tanks.

Speaking to eNca, Maddu Isseri, one of the residents, said the councillors were aware of the protest but failed to come and address them.

“We are demanding a mandate, we want written assurances for people, a little town like this cannot go on suffering forever.

“Moving forward this will get bigger if we have to. We want to see evidence of work being started here,” said Isseri.

Residents to receive 4 hour water supply

According to the residents, they were told the repairs at the water plant would take about five months.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city is working to construct an emergency water supply from the Nyaninga dam.

“We will be conducting what we call, water shedding, where we manage the flow of water. They will receive 4 hours of water, then we switch off because we abstract from other water sources,” said Kaunda.

Road to water plant damaged

Kaunda said the delay is exacerbated by the damaged road that leads to the water plant, citing that the road is owned by Tongaat Hulett.

“We are working together with Tongaat Hulett to speed the process, they have already started the construction of the road so that our team and the company we will be appointing will soon be able to access the area,” said Kaunda.

He added that the completion of the road will happen within ten days and the appointed company will then start repairing the water treatment plant.

NOW READ: Prasa resumes services after floods damaged their KZN rail infrastructure