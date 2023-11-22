Lombard Tyres Celebrates 40 Years with an Unbeatable Black Friday Special: Buy 3 Tyres, Get the 4th Free!

As Black Friday approaches, Lombard Tyres, a trusted name in the tyre industry, is gearing up to celebrate its remarkable 40-year journey with an exclusive and unbeatable Black Friday special.

From 23 to 25 November, customers can take advantage of a fantastic deal: buy three tyres and receive the fourth one absolutely free. This exceptional offer is available at all 18 Lombard Tyres Retail Fitment Centres and online.

Four Decades of Excellence: Lombard Tyres’ Milestone Anniversary

Lombard Tyres, with a rich legacy spanning four decades, has been a cornerstone of the tyre industry’s evolution. Established in 1983, the company has continuously set benchmarks for quality, service, and innovation. Over the years, Lombard Tyres has become synonymous with reliability and excellence, earning the trust of countless customers across South Africa.

The 40th-anniversary celebration is not only a testament to Lombard Tyres’ enduring success but also a token of appreciation to the loyal customers who have contributed to the brand’s journey. The Black Friday special is a way for Lombard Tyres to give back and share the joy of this significant milestone with its valued patrons.

A Deal Too Good to Miss: Buy 3 Tyres, Get the 4th Free

Lombard Tyres is renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction, and the Black Friday special is a testament to this dedication.

The offer is simple yet incredibly enticing: purchase three tyres, and Lombard Tyres will gift you the fourth one for free. This deal is available on a wide range of top-tier tyre brands, ensuring that customers can choose the best fit for their vehicles while enjoying substantial savings.

Whether you are in need of all-season, performance, or off-road tyres, Lombard Tyres has you covered. The Black Friday special presents an ideal opportunity to upgrade your vehicle’s tyres and enhance safety and performance on the road.

Convenience at Your Fingertips: Available In-store and Online

Lombard Tyres understands the importance of convenience in today’s fast-paced world. That’s why the Black Friday special is available not only at all 18 Lombard Tyres Retail Fitment Centres but also online. Customers can take advantage of the incredible offer from the comfort of their homes, making the purchasing process more accessible and flexible.

For those who prefer the in-store experience, Lombard Tyres’ knowledgeable and friendly staff at the Retail Fitment Centres are ready to assist. From tyre selection to fitment services, the team ensures that every customer receives personalised attention and expert guidance.

Mark Your Calendar: 23 to 25 November

Make sure to mark your calendar for the Lombard Tyres Black Friday special, available from the 23 to November. This limited-time offer provides a unique opportunity to not only save on premium tyres but also be a part of Lombard Tyres’ 40th-anniversary celebration.

Whether you’re a long-time customer or new to the Lombard Tyres experience, this Black Friday special is the perfect occasion to invest in the safety and performance of your vehicle while enjoying significant savings. Join Lombard Tyres in celebrating 40 years of excellence and take advantage of this unbeatable deal – because when it comes to tyres, Lombard Tyres has been driving South Africa forward for four decades, and they’re not slowing down anytime soon.

