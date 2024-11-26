Longwe Twala rearrested

Twala was arrested earlier this year for breaking into his father's home and stealing items worth R200 000.

Picture File: Longwe Twala, the son of 80s bubble gum musician and music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala. Picture: Gallo Images

Longwe Twala, the son of veteran music producer Chicco Twala has been rearrested after failing to appear in court last month.

This was confirmed by police on Thursday.

“We can confirm that Longe Twala was arrested this morning in Diepkloof, Soweto, after a warrant of arrest was issued for him,” Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Twala was arrested earlier this year for breaking into his father’s home and stealing items worth R200 000.

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg where his lawyer argued he was not a flight risk and would attend all court proceedings in the matter.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more