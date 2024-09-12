Longwe Twala theft case postponed again after lawyer doesn’t make it to court

Longwe Twala and his brother Sello were arrested after being accused of stealing their father's studio equipment at his home in Fourways.

Longwe Twala inside court. He and his brother Sello were arrested after being accused of stealing his father’s studio equipment at his home in Fourways, Joburg. Picture: @Chriseldalewis/X

The theft case against Longwe Twala has again been postponed to next Monday as Longwe’s legal aid lawyer was not present in court on Thursday morning.

Longwe and his younger brother Sello, the sons of legendary musician Chicco Twala, were arrested for theft last week after their father opened a case at the Douglasdale police station.

Longwe appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday last week. The matter was postponed to 12 September for a bail application due to his past conviction for shoplifting.

Charges against Sello were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

But today’s postponement means the matter will be heard next Monday.

Not the first time Chicco had Longwe arrested

Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house, stealing goods worth more than R200 000 while under the influence of drugs. The stolen items included clothes, household items and equipment.

This was not the first time Chicco had his son arrested. In 2020, Longwe was handed over to the Diepkloof police station for allegedly stealing a cellphone.

Father’s concerns

Chicco has previously described Longwe as a druggie.

The We Miss You Manelow singer confirmed to the media that his sons stole from him while he was away on a business trip in the United States.

“Longwe, whom I chased away a while ago because of his drug addiction, jumped the high walls and broke into my studio and stole my stuff,” said Chicco.

Speaking to eNCA outside the court on Wednesday, Chicco expressed his concerns about his son’s behaviour. He said he thought the best place for his son was in prison.

Chicco said Longwe had become a thief because of his drug problem.

Chicco said Longwe had been doing drugs since he was 18. He accused his son of stealing from other people, including family members.

“I had to, as a parent. I can’t just watch my son going astray, stealing, especially from the family,” he said.

“I’ve been giving him warnings several times and my son does not want to repent, doesn’t want to change.

“So that’s why, I took this decision that the best place for him would be maybe prison. Maybe he will come back a better person,” he said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane

