Longwe Twala placed under house arrest in R200k theft case

Longwe Twala is accused of stealing items worth R200 000 from his father while he was under the influence of drugs.

Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician Chicco Twala, has been released from police custody on warning in his theft case.

However, he has been placed under house arrest until his trial is finalised, after being in custody for an extended period due to multiple postponements.

Longwe will still face the music

Longwe and his younger brother Sello were arrested for theft last month after their father opened a case at the Douglasdale police station.

The older brother is facing charges of housebreaking after allegedly stealing goods worth more than R200 000 from his father while under the influence of drugs. The stolen items included clothes, household items and equipment.

Sello was absolved of the crime and did not appear in court at Longwe’s most recent appearances. The charges against him were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

This was not the first time Chicco had his son arrested. In 2020, Longwe was handed over to the Diepkloof Police Station for allegedly stealing a cellphone.

Longwe also has a previous conviction for shoplifting.

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court released Longwe on a warning on Wednesday though his house arrest includes strict conditions.

All smiles after being released on warning

According to News24, Longwe was all smiles when he left the court, even joking with photographers not to take his picture because he had no laces on his shoes.

“I’m not supposed to be smiling,” he said, adding that he intended to take a taxi home.

The estranged son’s house arrest conditions include that he is not allowed to use any drugs or drink alcohol until the trial is finalised, Magistrate Abdul Khan said.

Longwe must also not interfere with any witnesses or enter his father’s home. He has to remain at the address he provided to the court.

Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane.