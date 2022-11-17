LOOK: Ramaphosa’s surprise birthday bash in Jakarta

Cheryl Kahla

President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating his 70th birthday today and was treated to cake and a song by members of his staff and other delegates.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya shared photos and a video of the president enjoying his day with the SAAF crew and the Jakarta delegation.

Ramaphosa’s birthday abroad

Currently attending the G20 summit, Ramaphosa was warmly greeted by the South African Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Snapshots shared on social media show the president surrounded by crew, posing with a cake.

In Jakarta, his staff had clearly taken him by surprise.

Happy birthday to our President???????????????? pic.twitter.com/avUGTHE7xB— Dr. Zamani Saul (@dr_zsaul1) November 17, 2022

The aircrew of Inkwazi also treated the president to a round of celebrations “at the stroke of midnight”, Magwenya tweeted.

Meanwhile in South Africa, birthday wishes poured in. The African National Congress (ANC) wished the president well, along with “strength and good health”.

They party tweeted: “Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication and commitment”.

Birthday wishes in the sky for President @CyrilRamaphosa from the South African Air Force #HappyBirthdayPresident #Ramaphosa70 pic.twitter.com/Ay7C4mnihP— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) November 17, 2022

The president also received a special video message from the Pretty Badgers School for Kids team, who wished him a ‘hiphip hooooraaaayyyy’

Happy birthday President @CyrilRamaphosa from everyone at Pretty Badgers School 4 Kids.

HipHip Hoooorraaayyyy ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7hzTrUY7iE— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 17, 2022

To celebrate his birthday, designer company Bathu shared a video of Ramaphosa showing of his customised kicks.

Bathu tweeted: “We take a moment to wish the first citizen a happy 70th birthday, As you walk your journey, we wish you nothing but prosperity, wisdom and health”.

Ramaphosa can be heard saying: “They even have my initials. I’m very cool, look at me, I wish they could see me now”.

We take a moment to wish the first citizen a happy 70th birthday. As you #WalkYourJourney, we wish you nothing but prosperity, wisdom and health. ????@CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA



#HappyBirthdayPresident pic.twitter.com/h2GIWY3KUf— Bathu (@bathu_sa) November 17, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube extended “hearty congratulations to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa on his 70th birthday.

Ramaphosa celebrates his birthday amid the Phala Phala investigation, which could jeopardise his chances of a second term.

Parliament is scheduled to meet early next month to discuss the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal.

