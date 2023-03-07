WATCH: Lorna Maseko’s continued voyage to champion SA produce

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Nearly a year since award-winning chef Lorna Maseko’s BBC Lifestyle show Homegrown Tastes South Africa, the media personality is ready to showcase more of the country’s best culinary delights.

As her culinary exploits continue to dazzle audiences around the world, The Citizen got the privileged opportunity to be behind the scenes of season two of Homegrown Tastes.

In the first season, we were impressed by not just the standard of the production and of course the food she cooked but the research that went into their guests.

Maskeo’s aim has always been putting local food on the map which means spotlighting local farmers, indigenous foods and ingredients. As a viewer, you won’t only be feasting with your eyes but you gain knowledge from her guests.

Season two

In December last year, we had the opportunity to see what goes into making the show which is basically a culinary expedition of South Africa.

Lorna Maseko travels to many parts of the country to celebrate our local produce.

On set at The Ground at Muldersdrift, Johannesburg, there was a clear and precise operation. The crew, the staff and the director were gracious in being informative about the nitty gritty of a show they love making.

With tedious, precise, and long days, the crew needs patience to get the desired outcomes they want from each episode.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Lorna Maseko’s Homegrown Tastes SA

The celebrity chef said on season two that viewers can expect a “better show” in all aspects and “for South Africans to come and appreciate what kind of produce that comes out of this land, this for me is so exciting.”

Having travelled the world and experienced many of their cuisines, Maseko explains international foods are given their flowers more than our own and a show like Homegrown Tastes changes this narrative.

Sustainability

The show will follow a similar format by having celebrity guests that the chef cooks for. The dishes are inspired by the ingredients Maskeo ventured for and the farms she visited earlier.

On the set of ‘Homegrown Tastes’, Lorna Maseko and Precious Mazibuko. Picture: Supplied

It means more focus on sustainability, ethical farming and biodiversity that you can bring to your own kitchen.

Consumers are becoming more conscious about what they buy and where it comes from, buying products that are good for the planet.

Maseko explained: “We are living on land that is deteriorating, I think for us to highlight that to viewers and for ourselves is important.”

Lorna Maskeo on set for Homegrown Tastes season two. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Maseko said this is important and rather than doing it in a documentary-style format, her show is more fun and interactive.

The celebrities’ appearances this season include Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha, Gert Johan Coetzee, Anton Jeftha, Blue Mbombo, Sandile Mahlangu and Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa.

Concluding the importance of the show, she said: “If farmers weren’t mending the soil and creating great produce, we wouldn’t be able to eat it, [we are] highlighting the concept, farm to plate, [which] is very important.”

Homegrown Tastes South Africa’s brand-new season premieres on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 174 on Wednesday, 8 March at 8pm.