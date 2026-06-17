News

Home » News

Love at first lie: Man wanted in nearly R900k romance scam

Picture of Lukholo Mazibuko

By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

17 June 2026

11:24 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Police have identified a person of interest after two Free State women were allegedly swindled into taking out loans in the name of love.

Junior Bashiru, 32, was identified as a person of interest in two separate fraud investigations involving women from Welkom and Mangaung. Picture: (Supplied)

Junior Bashiru, 32, was identified as a person of interest in two separate fraud investigations involving women from Welkom and Mangaung. Picture: (Supplied)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Police in the Free State are searching for a 32-year-old man, Junior Bashiru, who is believed to be linked to two fraud cases involving large amounts of money.

Love, lies and loans

Investigators say he may have used charm and promises of business opportunities to gain the trust of two women.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana, the incidents happened in Welkom and Mangaung.

The two women, aged 42 and 51, reportedly lost a combined amount of about R858 000 between September 2024 and May 2026.

In the first case, the 42-year-old woman was allegedly approached by Bashiru, who presented himself as a romantic partner.

Over time, he allegedly convinced her to take out a loan of R500 000. She ended up paying him more than R516 000 in several payments.

“This was paid to the alleged suspect on various occasions,” said Thabana.

The second case came up in May 2026 in Mangaung. Thabana said the 51-year-old woman was reportedly persuaded to take out a personal loan after being promised an equal share in a business deal.

At the time, she believed they were in a genuine relationship and allegedly handed more than R342 000.

“She then gave the money to the suspect, with whom she believed she was in a mutual romantic relationship at the time,” continued Thabana.

RELATED ARTICLES

Both cases have now been registered as fraud, and the police are asking anyone with information on Bashiru’s whereabouts to come forward.

Read more on these topics

fraud Investigation South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics DA leader asks Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister
News Durban priority court to fast‑track deportation of Malawian nationals
News ‘She now sleeps outside’: Judge criticises City of Ekurhuleni for apartheid-like evictions
Courts Court hears Cat Matlala’s ex hasn’t withdrawn affidavit amid fingerprint dispute
Politics Is Nomvalo next on Zuma’s revolving MK party chopping board?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News