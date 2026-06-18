Police constable faces corruption charges in timber truck bribery case

The police constable took the driver's cellphone and spoke to the owner, demanding R10.000 in cash.

A 36‑year‑old South African Police Service (Saps) constable is set to face corruption charges after allegedly demanding a R10 000 bribe to release a timber truck, in a case now under investigation by Limpopo’s Provincial Anti‑Corruption Unit.

It is alleged that on Friday, 01 August 2025, at about 4pm, the suspect and three colleagues were conducting routine patrols along the R37 public road next to a filling station.

They stopped a truck and trailer transporting pine trees loaded in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga and destined for a customer in the Mokopane policing area.

Bribe

After stopping the truck, the driver was approached by the suspect, who asked him to produce a permit to transport the timber, but the driver said he did not have it and called the truck owner.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the police constable took the driver’s cellphone and spoke to the owner, demanding R10 000 in cash for releasing the truck to proceed to its destination.

“While en route to the police station, the suspect allegedly called the owner and provided his bank account details while instructing him to deposit money for the release of both the driver and the truck.

“The owner deposited R1 000 into the suspect’s bank account, stating it was all he had, and pleaded for the release of the driver and truck. The suspect swore at the owner telephonically and demanded the remaining R9 000,” Mashaba said.

Charges

Mashaba said that when the owner refused, the police constable detained the driver on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

“The driver was not released and appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s court on 02 August 2025, but the case was not enrolled. A case docket was registered and transferred to the Limpopo Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation. The matter was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision.

“On Monday, 15 June 2026, the constable was charged with corruption and served with a summons and ordered to appear before the Burgersfort Magistrate’s court on 24 August 2026, facing a charge of corruption,” Mashaba said.

Police investigations are continuing.