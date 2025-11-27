Luxury-clad but shackled, Matlala faces fierce questioning

MPs pressed Matlala on his business and political ties as tensions rose during the hearing.

Clad in a luxury Burberry belt and shoes, paired with brown trousers and a white buttoned shirt with patterned cuffs, Vusimuzi “Cat” stepped out in style to testify at parliament’s ad hoc committee of police – but it was the shackles around his feet and waist that got the press cameras clicking.

A clearly uncomfortable Matlala is presently incarcerated for attempted murder at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria, where the committee sat yesterday, to investigate the allegations made by South African Police Service (Saps) KwaZuluNatal Provincial Head, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Committee debates unsigned statement before proceedings

Matlala continuously rolled up and adjusted his sleeves as committee chair Soviet Lekganyane guided the businessman through what the meeting would entail.

While the majority of the committee had no issue proceeding with an unsigned statement, two uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party committee members raised concerns that it may leave loopholes.

They called for the proper documents to be signed and commissioned before continuing.

But ActionSA’s Dereleen Elana James would have none of it: “Let’s proceed; the country wants answers.”

The DA’s advocate Glynnis Breytenbach said they had no difficulties with the proposal, which Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also agreed on.

By 11.39am, Matlala agreed to take the oath and told the committee he was currently detained in C Max, awaiting trial, facing charges of attempted murder of his former girlfriend.

Matlala said he had been convicted in 2001 for a house burglary in Pretoria.

At the start, Matlala answered with a simple “yes”, “correct” and “not correct”.

That later turned into: “I don’t want to go too deep into that.”

Matlala barely looked up as he told the committee about growing up and going to school in Mamelodi East with his single mother.

He told them how he started his informal businesses after school, buying and selling items.

Matla struggles with statement

The committee heard he was married with nine children, whom he supported.

Matlala was then asked if that was how he earned his nickname, Cat, because he had nine children or that he had nine lives like a cat, but he didn’t answer.

Not even 11 minutes into the hearing, Matlala started replying less eagerly, adding that he didn’t have time to go through the unsigned statement while he paged through the thick file of papers in front of him.

He said he only received the draft statement earlier that morning after consulting with lawyers.

Matlala was visibly uncomfortable as he scratched his neck and fixed his shirt collar.

He eventually folded his arms and simply stared at the committee, who was cross-questioning him about his business, medical, police and political connections and contracts.

Matlala said multiple times that he did not want to talk about the police contract because it was still under investigation.

“I’d love to talk about that, but as I said, I can’t go into it too deep, and I don’t want to incriminate myself or compromise the investigation,” he said.

Matlala also raised his concerns about what answering under oath meant, if it implicated him and which immunities applied.

Malema explained what answering under oath meant.

“I hear you, but you mentioned exceptions. What are those? I wouldn’t say fears, I would say concerns,” Matlala answered.

When asked why his name was mentioned in the SIU investigation, he answered he would also love to know.

As the hearing continued, Matlala’s concerns started decreasing and he didn’t hold back on answering questions, including throwing the former minister of police, Bheki Cele, under the bus and accused him of lying.

