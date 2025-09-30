Madlanga commission: ‘Cat’ Matlala threatened to sing hours before his arrest

The final recorded WhatsApp messages between 'Cat' Matlala and Brown Mogotsi were revealed at the Madlanga commission

Conversations showing the fractious relationship between politically connected businessmen Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matalala and Brown Mogotsi were on full view at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Police Divisional Commissioner of Crime Intelligence, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, continued his testimony on Tuesday afternoon, focusing on WhatsApp correspondence taken from Matlala’s confiscated cellphone.

The commission heard earlier in the day how Matlala was generous in assisting Mogotsi and others with funding, but that the relationship soured a few months ago.

Cancelled health contract

Khumalo combed through multiple chats but ended Tuesday with a conversation that showed how Matlala reacted angrily to the termination of a government contract before getting the cold shoulder from Mogotsi.

The final text messages were exchanged between Matlala and Mogotsi between 7:39am and 8:30am on 14 May, the day Matlala was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Timestamps on the copies of the conversation given to the commission show that Matlala sent a screenshot of a news article to Mogotsi on the morning of 23 March.

The article reported how police commissioner Fannie Masemola had cancelled a R360 million health risk management service contract awarded to one of Matlala’s companies.

“This was done under the minister’s instructions, but it is ok, I’ll see where to go from here, but I’m not taking this lightly,” wrote Matlala.

The message went unanswered but the chat records that a conversation took place between the two on the evening of 26 March.

Last exchanges between Matlala and Mogotsi

No correspondence was recorded between Matlala until he initiated a conversation on the morning on 8 May.

Matlala: Good morning how are you?

Mogotsi: Sure my boss.

Matlala: I wanted to ask you something.

Matlala: I hear that you told Mr S that I told you that I gave him some animals to keep at his plot, so I wanted to hear from you if there is any truth in this.

Mogotsi did not respond until Matlala sent follow-up messages on 14 May that included a draft letter addressed to the police.

Matlala: Morning, just to let you know my contract was cancelled yesterday, and I see you’ve been ignoring me and promising me things that never happened, luckily took screenshots of every conversation just in case something like this might happen, I’m taking all this to media and some to court on Friday when I do the interdict

Mogotsi: Cancelled?

Mogotsi: This is the right time to know the truth, coz you are now going to site the Minister ryt? U will see his affidavit.

Mogotsi: This is the time everyone must show his side, if the minister or officials are involved.

Matlala: But you know he is involved, I told you from day one, I’m not waiting for any lies anymore, by Friday if they don’t withdraw I’ll also hit back, and I’ll hit back very strong.

Mogotsi: I don’t think so.

Matlala: Ok was just letting you know, don’t be surprised when you see it in court papers and media, I’m not going to be taken for a ride.

Mogotsi: I’m going to raise it with him too.

Matlala: [thumbs up emoji]

Mogotsi: We can’t lose a contract whereas too many people r looking for tenders.

The final message was sent at 8:30am on 14 May. Matlala was arrested hours after the WhatsApp exchanges with Mogotsi.

The commission adjourned. Khumalo will continue his presentation of the WhatsApp conversations on Wednesday morning at 9.30am.

