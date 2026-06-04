R500k raised by South Africans for Karl Sanders and the potential plans for the donations

Donations continue climbing as South Africans back an officer many see as courageous.

What started as a fundraiser to replace a stolen coffee machine has grown into a powerful show of appreciation for a police officer many South Africans regard as a symbol of integrity and determination in the fight against crime and corruption.

The campaign was launched after Hawks investigator Warrant Officer Karl Sanders revealed during testimony at the Madlanga Commission that his coffee machine had been stolen from his office.

At the time, he was providing evidence related to the theft of more than 500 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated R200 million from the Hawks office in Port Shepstone in 2021.

The fundraiser quickly gained momentum, with many donors saying he had endured significant challenges while pursuing justice and deserved public support.

The donations have surpassed R500 000, at the time of publishing, as support continues to pour in from across the country.

According to IOL, campaign organiser Kyle van Reenen said it remains too early to decide how the funds will ultimately be used because donations continue to increase.

“Given the continued increase in donations, it would be premature to make any definitive decisions regarding the utilisation of the funds at this stage,” he said.

Van Reenen added that discussions with Sanders will take place once the campaign concludes and that any decisions will be made in accordance with Saps policies and regulations governing donations and gifts.

What has impressed many South Africans even more is Sander’s response to the growing donation total.

According to News24, the veteran investigator has indicated that he does not intend to use the money for personal benefit. Instead, he would like the funds to support crime-fighting initiatives.

Speaking to the publication, Sanders suggested investing in specialised narcotics detection dogs for South African harbours.

“Let’s get drug dogs for the harbour,” he said.

According to News24, Sanders explained that trained Belgian Malinois narcotics dogs can cost as much as R200 000 because of the specialised training and accreditation required.

Supporters have praised the officer’s selfless approach, noting that even as the fundraiser exceeds half a million rand, his focus remains on strengthening efforts to combat organised crime.

As donations continue to rise, the campaign has become about far more than replacing a coffee machine.

It has evolved into a national expression of gratitude from South Africans who believe those willing to stand up against crime and corruption deserve recognition and support.