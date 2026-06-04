Brown Mogotsi denied bail, legal team to appeal ruling

The case has been postponed to 12 June.

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has been denied bail and will remain in custody until his trial commences, following allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

The case stems from a shooting incident in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 3 November 2025, when Mogotsi’s Chevrolet was struck by multiple bullets.

However, authorities have alleged that the self-proclaimed undercover agent may have staged the shooting.

Following his arrest on 15 May in Pretoria, shortly after appearing before the Madlanga commission, Mogotsi now faces multiple charges.

These include defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.

He has further been accused of attempting to bribe the investigating officer not to oppose his release on bail.

Brown Mogotsi bail judgment

Appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 4 June 2026, the magistrate gave a background of arguments from both the state and the defence made during the bail application.

She highlighted the investigating officer’s claim that Mogotsi had been difficult to trace for a statement regarding the shooting, suggesting that he may pose a flight risk.

The presiding officer also noted discrepancies regarding Mogotsi’s residential addresses.

She stated that the case against the accused was “overwhelming”, indicating that the missing 9mm firearm linked to the incident had been connected to cases of murder and attempted murder.

“The cartridges that were found at the scene of the crime at Vosloorus are linked to other serious cases,” the magistrate said.

In addition, the three addresses provided by Mogotsi did not match one another.

“The applicant has failed to prove before this court that he has a proper address. The court cannot accept the applicant’s version that it is an error by the landlord to write a wrong address in the lease agreement.”

The magistrate found that there is a likelihood that the political fixer would evade trial and, therefore, rejected his bail bid.

“The interest of justice does not permit his release.”

The matter has been postponed to 12 June to allow the state to furnish the defence with the case docket and to set a trial date.

Appeal

Speaking to the media following the ruling, Mogotsi’s legal representative, Makau William Sekgatja, confirmed that his client will appeal the outcome.

“Mr Mogotsi is obviously not satisfied with the decision of the magistrate and he does not take this particular decision very well.

“He has actually directed that we should actually start the process of appealing this bail decision,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Sekgatja disputed the suggestion that an incorrect address was provided, describing this as a “clerical error”.

“The wife of Mr Mogotsi clarified to say the address is actually 4544. So, there’s one thing which is common, three fours and one five.

“It’s something which is an honest mistake and not necessarily that Mr Mogotsi was being dishonest.”

The lawyer also added that Mogotsi continues to maintain his innocence.

Asked when the leave to appeal application would be filed, Sekgatja said: “It is an administrative issue. We’re going to be applying for transcripts. We’re going to be applying for a copy of the exhibits.

“We’re going to be also making a copy of the charge sheet. We’re going to start the process today.”

Madlanga commission allegations

Beyond the shooting, Mogotsi has been implicated in wider allegations at the Madlanga commission.

He has been accused of acting as an intermediary between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – who is currently on special leave – and criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The allegations were first publicly raised by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

Mogotsi previously stated at the Madlanga commission that he was working as a Crime Intelligence contact agent.

Evidence presented on Friday challenged this assertion, though it was confirmed that he had served as an informant only briefly in 2001.