Madlanga Commission orders secret testimony for ‘Witness S’

The commission also prohibited the publication of Witness S' identity.

The Madlanga Commission into Allegations of Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System has ruled that it will hear the testimony of a witness identified only as “Witness S” in closed session.

In a ruling issued by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Thursday, 8 October 2026, the commission ordered the witness to appear and give evidence in camera on a date the chairperson will set.

Order

The commission also prohibited the publication of Witness S’ identity, occupation, or any details that could reveal the witness’s identity.

“The in-camera proceedings, including any transcript, recording, or documentation relating to the in-camera proceedings, shall be treated as confidential and persons granted access to the proceedings are prohibited from publishing, broadcasting, disseminating, or otherwise placing in the public domain any document or recording relating to the proceedings unless authorised to do so by the Chairperson,” said Commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza.

Non compliance

Only commissioners, evidence leaders, designated legal representatives, and selected commission officials may attend the proceedings.

The ruling also condoned the evidence leaders’ failure to meet the commission’s timelines for bringing the application.

Witness S was scheduled to appear before the Commission on 7 October 2026.

Feroz Khan

Earlier this week, the Madlanga Commission’s proceedings were disrupted after the Commission postponed Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan’s testimony following the fatal shooting of his uncle-in-law, Preggy Padayachee.

Khan appeared remotely before the Commission in camera on Tuesday morning.

The postponement follows a series of delays and disputes over his participation.

Khan failed to attend proceedings on 28 September despite being offered the option to testify virtually after undergoing an independent medical assessment.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Khan had been excused from testifying.

Padayachee was killed in a shooting on the R21 near Griffiths Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday evening, 5 October 2026, in what is suspected to be a hit.