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Suspects wanted for murder and attempted murder killed in KZN police shootout

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

9 October 2026

04:01 am

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Police in Mariannhill received intelligence about suspected stolen goats.

Suspects wanted for murder and attempted murder killed in KZN police shootout

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Two suspects who were wanted for cases of murder and attempted murder were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The suspects were wanted for cases of murder and attempted murder committed in Mariannhill and KwaNdengezi

Shootout

According to police, the shootout occurred at Tafelkop in the KwaNdengezi policing precinct on Thursday afternoon, 8 October 2026.

“Police in Mariannhill received intelligence about suspected stolen goats which were kept at a residence along Intake Road in Tafelkop. Police operationalised the intelligence, and when they arrived at the address, thirty goats were recovered,” Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

“A little later on, police received a tip-off that the suspects were at the same premises, and an operation was executed. Police approached the suspects, and during the operation a shootout ensued. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout.”

Netshiunda said a manhunt is underway for the third suspect who escaped from the crime scene whilst shooting at police officers.

Manhunt for pastor

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for a pastor after a four-month-old baby was found buried in a shallow grave and the child’s mother was allegedly raped in a shocking incident near the Hennops River in Atteridgeville, Gauteng.

According to police, the woman had travelled to the river with the pastor and his wife for a ritual on 7 October. The pastor’s wife allegedly stayed behind with the baby while the pastor and the woman went towards the river, where the woman was allegedly raped and tied up.

She later escaped and alerted authorities. A multidisciplinary police team launched a search operation, and the pastor’s 24-year-old wife was located and questioned.

She allegedly led investigators to a shallow grave where the baby’s body was discovered. Police have opened cases of kidnapping, rape and murder, while the hunt for the pastor continues.

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Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi condemned the incident as a “savage act of barbarism” and vowed that those responsible would face the full force of the law.

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