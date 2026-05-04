Madlanga commission hits 100-day mark amid disruptions and secret testimony

Concerns have emerged over funding for the commission's extended mandate.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry marked its 100th day of hearings on Monday, 4 May 2026, under challenging circumstances that included technical disruptions and a decision to hear key testimony behind closed doors.

At the centre of the day’s proceedings was Witness G, believed to be a Crime Intelligence officer responsible for handling informants and contact agents.

The witness appeared before the commission held at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged political interference and criminal infiltration within South Africa’s justice system.

The testimony followed earlier claims by alleged political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi, who previously told the commission he had operated as a Crime Intelligence contact agent since 1999.

From public hearing to closed session

The hearing did not begin as scheduled, with proceedings starting later than 9:30am due to technical difficulties.

Once underway, persistent audio problems continued to disrupt the session.

As proceedings unfolded, Witness G refrained from detailing aspects of their affidavit in open session.

This prompted chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga to reverse an earlier arrangement and order that the testimony be heard entirely behind closed doors.

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, later highlighted that, across 100 days of hearings, only one testimony had previously been conducted fully in camera.

He emphasised that the commission has generally avoided closed-door proceedings.

“It was impractical to continue in the way that the hearing was unfolding over the last few hours,” Michaels told the media on Monday.

Questions remain about whether the public would gain access to a redacted version of Witness G’s testimony given Mogotsi’s allegations.

Michaels indicated that the commissioners can only make a decision once they’ve heard the evidence.

“I can’t say for sure at this point. We have been discussing that as well, and there have been lengthy discussions behind the scenes, which is why there has been this long delay about all those kinds of considerations.

“So certainly we are talking about that, but the final decision hasn’t been made yet,” he said.

He added that delays could extend the witness’s time on the stand.

Madlanga commission funding concerns

Beyond Monday’s disruptions, the commission continues to face mounting pressure to complete its work within tight deadlines.

A final report is expected by 31 August 2026, while an interim report is due on 29 May.

The inquiry had originally been scheduled to conclude in March, after submitting its first interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December 2025.

However, concerns have emerged over funding for the commission’s extended mandate.

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi recently revealed that R123 million of the commission’s R147 million budget has already been spent, reportedly prompting a request to the National Treasury for additional funding.

Michaels acknowledged the strain, but stressed that the commission remains focused on meeting its August deadline.

“Obviously, it goes without saying, and we’ve said it before, that the commission has a lot on its plate.

“The burden is quite heavy in terms of the testimony that is still to come.”

He added that discussions were ongoing between the commission and the justice department.

“The commission’s budget comes from the department of Justice, and I have seen the reports that the minister of justice, Mmamoloko Kubayi, is in discussion with her counterpart, the minister of finance, Enoch Godongwana.

“I think, suffice to say, that the commission is working together alongside the department so that the government understands the commission’s needs from a resourcing perspective, and the department has been supportive.

“I don’t think we have any reason to doubt that those matters will be resolved in due course.”