Madlanga commission: Brown Mogotsi denies accusation that he’s a ‘professional liar’

Mogotsi responded to claims suggesting that his assassination attempt had been staged.

Alleged political “fixer” Oupa Brown Mogotsi has pushed back against claims that he is a habitual liar under cross-examination.

He appeared for a second day before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mogotsi had testified the previous day that he is a contact agent for the South African Police Service (Saps).

Day two of Brown Mogotsi’s testimony

Taking the stand, Mogotsi was questioned about his assertion that the 6 July media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was a deliberate “misdirection” meant to divert attention away from alleged corruption within the Crime Intelligence division of Saps.

He further alleged that the political killings task team (PKTT) was being weaponised for political purposes in KZN.

“It is actually used to achieve a different objective from that which is actually intended,” he said.

Mogotsi also questioned the PKTT’s raid on the home of alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on 6 December 2024.

“Was Cat a target because of any wrongdoing? His crime, did it fall under the category that PKTT is meant for?” he asked.

Other witnesses had testified that PKTT members joined the operation as backup for Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operation (GCI-Ops) officers, who were under threat due to their work on organised crime cases involving Matlala and murder-accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe.

When asked why he likened Mkhwanazi’s briefing to a “coup”, Mogotsi insisted that a press conference of that nature was uncommon.

He claimed that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s lack of action against Mkhwanazi suggested he supported the KZN police commissioner.

“I can assure you that General [Dumisani] Khumalo, General Mkhwanazi and General Masemola orchestrated that press conference.”

He also referenced Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s explanation to Parliament’s ad hoc committee about why he dissolved the PKTT, emphasising that Mchunu described the decision as a “procedural and policy matter”.

“The letter which Minister Senzo Mchunu issued, it was never contested in the court of law. It was never set aside, but the PKTT still exists.

“I’m not saying they don’t have to exist, but in terms of the law if the executive has issued a directive of that nature, it either gets rescinded or it is set aside.”

Mogotsi later conceded that Mkhwanazi’s claims about crime syndicates influencing senior police officials might contain some truth.

“That possibility may apply vice versa,” he added.

Attempted assassination

Speaking about the alleged attempt on his life, Mogotsi highlighted that he is personally funding both his legal expenses and his security while participating in the inquiry.

“I have pushed my legal team to engage them, saying after this commission, I may need protection.”

He told the commission he was rattled that the assassination attempt in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, on 3 November, took place shortly before submitting his statement.

Addressing allegations that the shooting — which resulted in his Chevrolet being struck by 11 bullets, including two aimed at the driver’s seat — was staged, he maintained that he survived by chance.

“People thought I’m a superman, I’m trying to lie that I was moving like this inside in the riddle of bullets, whereas by luck, I don’t know what happened.

“It was only one shot because those people followed me for so long. I thought they could not find me. When they saw my car, they fired a shot.”

Mogotsi explained he managed to escape when the vehicle following him overshot his car, turned left, and briefly lost sight of him.

“That’s when I ran for my life. But before I could even give the statement, they were saying, ‘hey, this may be a staged assassination’.

“That’s what made me very worried. It was presented as if after that incident I will say I don’t want to come here. I wanted to come here.”

CIA allegations

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson confronted Mogotsi about his claims that Mkhwanazi and Zulu King Misuzulu were recruited by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Mogotsi had testified the day before that an informant told him there were suspicions the two were enlisted to “protect Western interests” connected to mining in Richards Bay.

Chaskalson countered that there is no coal mine in that area.

Mogotsi then acknowledged the mine he referred to is in Mpumalanga.

Chaskalson also noted that Richards Bay’s coal terminal is jointly owned by 10 companies, contradicting Mogotsi’s claim that it would be shut down.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi later criticised Mogotsi for making unsupported accusations, especially regarding Matlala.

“I am concerned that we may well be grossly irresponsible and reckless as the commission that we have given you a platform where you are making all these statements and you present them as facts and you keep saying ‘I’m here to help the commission’ when they are not backed up by any facts or even basic investigation on your part.”

Mogotsi also confirmed that he handled branding for Mchunu’s campaign during the ANC’s 2017 secretary-general race in the North West.

He previously claimed to have Mchunu’s direct phone number.

When questioned about Mchunu denying any knowledge of him, Mogotsi said he did not know why the minister made that statement.

He added that Mchunu told him his denial stemmed from an incorrect photo being used to identify Mogotsi.

In March, Mchunu denied being Mogotsi’s “associate”, but later acknowledged him as a “comrade”.

Brown Mogotsi accused of lying

Chaskalson grilled Mogotsi about his foundation’s 2023 interdict against the North West government concerning a R72 million tender.

Mogotsi denied that Matlala financed the court action, insisting that the tenderpreneur merely “helped”.

However, an eNCA interview from 19 October 2025 was played, in which Mogotsi said Matlala “assisted” him.

Mogotsi said this support was limited to “ideas and other things”, claiming businessman Suleiman Kareem actually funded the case.

“Cat Matlala never paid for that legal [fees]. He did assist [but] not with money, not financially,” the witness said.

He added: “Cat is my project. I cannot just go there and pretend as if I now forget my work. I never said he gave me money because I know who funded that thing.”

Chaskalson also produced evidence showing that Mogotsi lied under oath about dates related to the interdict process.

“Your role as an agent essentially makes you a professional liar. You lie as your job,” the evidence leader remarked him.

Mogotsi, however, rejected this.

“I may not have a comprehension about lying as profession. As an agent, there are rules.

“You cannot just lie if you are not in any mission. Any matter that is conducted under oath, no one is allowed to lie.”

Chaskalson then presented an older affidavit in which Mogotsi falsely claimed to have been employed in Mchunu’s office.

Mogotsi acknowledged that the statement was “not true”.

