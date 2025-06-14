Major road in Cape Town, South Africa, to be closed on Sunday

Here are the areas where road repairs are currently underway, and which areas will be serviced soon

A major route in the City of Cape Town, Western Cape, will be closed for five hours on Sunday.

This was confirmed by the City on Friday.

“Motorists are advised that a section of the M3 inbound will be closed on 15 June 2025 from 10 am to 3 pm.

“This will be for maintenance.”

Detour

Affected motorists will be detoured via Newlands Avenue onto Princess Ann and back.

Road repair backlog

The City this week acknowledged a growing backlog of road repairs after water pipe bursts.

The Water and Sanitation Directorate said demand for repairs continues to exceed available capacity, but more than 1 820 road and pavements had been reinstated since December 2024.

It is working to keep backlogs within a three-month turnaround time, with critical reinstatements prioritised.

“The City’s goal is to have zero reinstatements older than three months by the end of June 2026,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien.

With rain set to increase in Cape Town over the next few months, the City warned that unrepaired holes can quickly become deep potholes or road hazards.

It urged residents to report any repairs needed.

These are the areas where repairs are currently underway

Plumstead,

Clovelly,

Simon’s Town,

Belhar,

Delft,

Eerste River,

Figrove,

Gordon’s Bay,

Macassar,

Sir Lowry’s Pass Village,

Somerset West,

Strand,

Belmont Park,

Eden Park,

Eikendal,

Kleinbron,

Morningstar,

Peerless Park East,

Scottsdene,

Scottsville,

Uitzicht,

Vredekloof,

Windsor Park Estate,

Zoo Park,

Atlantic Beach, Avondale – Wesfleur,

Blaauwberg Strand,

Bloubergrant,

Brooklyn,

Burgundy Estate,

Century City,

Flamingo Vlei,

Melkbosstrand,

Milnerton,

Montague Gardens,

Paarden Eiland,

Parklands,

Protea Park,

Protea Park – Wesfleur,

Rivergate,

Robinvale,

Rugby,

Saxonsea,

Sherwood,

Sunningdale,

Table View,

West Riding.

Repairs are expected to take place next in these areas over the coming weeks: