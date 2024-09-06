Man shot by SANDF members in 2020 still waiting for investigation progress

Four years after being shot by SANDF soldiers, Zweli Mahlalela expresses frustration over the lack of police investigation into his case.

A Mpumalanga man who was allegedly shot by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) four years ago is worried that his assailants have still not been arrested.

It was in 2020 during the hard lockdown when the then 34-year-old Zweli Mahlalela from Dindela village in Nkomazi, was confronted by three armed soldiers who reportedly shot him in both legs.

SANDF accused Mahlalela of disobeying Covid rules

He and his friend were reportedly accused of disobeying the Covid regulations.

The incident happened at Mabhidhozini village in Mbuzini around 7pm.

Mahlalela said since the case was opened at Mbuzini police station about four years ago, he had not heard from the police.

He said when he inquired he was told the investigative officer had been transferred to another station.

“The case was indeed opened but it did not go to court and I was not informed about any progress. When I inquire about the case they don’t give me straight answers.

“It has been a long time that is why I am worried. Had the police interacted with me I would have given them more evidence because I would have also handed over a cartridge that a witness collected from the crime scene.

‘Bullet that hit me was from R4 rifle’

“The cartridge serves as evidence that the bullet that hit me was fired from the R4 rifle.

“We were sure that it would be used as evidence but were not given a chance to present it to the authorities,” Mahlalela said.

“This is so unfair, soldiers cannot go around shooting people and get away with it so easily.

“I understand that they do have families and they are scared of losing their jobs, but it would have been better if they apologised.

“I appeal to police management to instruct the investigators to work on my case and update me.

Ready to cooperate with police

“We do have evidence and are ready to cooperate with the police.”

Mahlalela said since the incident, his life had changed because during cold weather his legs hurt, making it hard for him to work.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli said: “The case was closed after being withdrawn by the court in November 2020. I advise that you communicate with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).”

NPA provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa did not respond to the questions sent to her.

Legal action against SANDF

Though disappointed by the way the police handled his case, Mahlalela had taken legal action against the SANDF.

The Citizen has seen a letter of demand stating he was suing for R15 million. Spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini did not respond to questions.