Off-duty EMPD officer shot dead outside KwaThema spaza shop

An off-duty EMPD officer was fatally shot outside a KwaThema spaza shop. His firearm was stolen, and police are pursuing leads to catch the killers.

An off-duty Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer was gunned down by two assailants in front of a KwaThema spaza shop on Friday morning.

The EMPD said that the details of what happened are still sketchy at the moment. However, two suspects allegedly attacked the officer in front of a spaza shop just after 8am.

The men shot the officer and stole his private firearm.

EMPD officer shot, private firearm stolen

This latest shooting occurred a little over a week after unknown assailants killed an EMPD traffic warden in Tembisa on 29 January.

In the Esangweni section, two suspects allegedly opened fire, killing the officer, and fled the scene in a white Avanza.

Following the tragic incident, officers launched a manhunt and tracked the suspects to Alexandra hostel and Roosevelt Avenue in less than 72 hours.

The suspected getaway car used at the scene of the incident was recovered, and two suspects were detained and charged with murder and robbery on 31 January.

“We strongly condemn these senseless killings of officers. These are men and women that have taken it upon themselves to serve and protect our people and their property, yet they seem to become targets for criminals,” City of Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety Alderman Sizakele Masuku said on Friday.

MMC condemns killings

“We sincerely hope that arrests are made speedily so that those behind these incidents can face the full might of the law.”

The EMPD said they are following certain leads but have not arrested anyone yet.

Meanwhile, the memorial service of the late traffic warden Lawrence Ngudle was held on Wednesday with MMC Masuku, EMPD management and Ekurhuleni Disaster Emergency Management Services (DEMS) management in attendance.

Masuku mentioned that “when police officers put on their uniform, they are taking a risk to protect others”.

“Lawrence was a dedicated officer. Thank you for your service and sacrifice,” the EMPD said.