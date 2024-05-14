Robbery suspect shot by elderly man, dumped at clinic by accomplices

A 27-year-old suspect was dumped at Tongaat Clinic after an elderly man shot him during a robbery in Maidstone.

A man with a gunshot wound in his chest was dumped outside Tongaat Clinic in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon by occupants of a bakkie without a licence plate.

This comes after the Malawian national, 27, was shot by a 69-year-old man, during a robbery at a general dealer in Maidstone.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), the senior citizen arrived at the store and witnessed three armed males robbing the premises.

Senior citizen shoots robber in chest

He then drew his Tanfoglio 6.35 pistol and shot one of the robbers in the chest.

“The suspect dropped his firearm and fled the premises with his accomplices. Cash and cell phones were stolen,” Rusa said.

The Rusa officers arrived at the scene of the crime at about 5:17pm, where they interviewed the witnesses to the robbery and shooting and the elderly man.

They also inspected the dropped firearm and established that it was a replica before proceeding to Tongaat Clinic to inquire if any gunshot victims were admitted to the facility.

“On arrival, officers were advised that a man with a gunshot wound to his chest was dumped outside the medical facility by the occupants of a white Ford Batam bakkie. The vehicle registration plates were removed. Security officers based at the clinic assisted the injured male into the premises,” Rusa said.

Robber claims to be robbery victim

The man was subsequently interviewed, and although he initially claimed to be the victim of a robbery, following further questioning, the man confirmed that he and three accomplices conspired to rob the store.

The robber did not provide any further information, but RUSA officers stood guard over the suspect until the Tongaat police arrived at the clinic.

Last week, the Limpopo police arrested a man who was shot and injured by his accomplice during an armed robbery at a shop in Polokwane.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said during the robbery incident, a scuffle ensued between one of the robbers and the shop staff, and a shot went off, hitting one of the suspects.

