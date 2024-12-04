Acting principal shot six times on school premises

Following the shooting, the department revealed that the acting principal was immediately rushed to a medical facility and is currently in the ICU.

The acting principal of Northview High School in Johannesburg was shot six times in his office on Tuesday in a shocking incident that has left the education community reeling.

The information was revealed by the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Wednesday morning.

Principal shot by unidentified men

Two unidentified armed men entered the school premises under the pretence of obtaining a quotation for tree felling before launching their violent attack.

“According to information at our disposal, two unidentified armed men entered the school premises on Tuesday morning under the guise of seeing the acting principal to give him a quotation for tree felling,” the department’s statement read.

It was reported that the attackers entered the acting principal’s office and suddenly opened fire, shooting him six times before fleeing the scene.

Principal in ICU

Following the shooting, the department revealed that the principal was immediately rushed to a medical facility and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed profound shock at the incident.

“As the department, we are deeply shocked by this brazen act of violence and lawlessness, which not only targeted a school leader but undermined the sanctity of our educational institution.

“We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Our thoughts and prayers are with the acting principal, his family, and the school community during this difficult time, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said Chiloane.

The department confirmed that “police investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are currently underway”.

Additionally, it said the Psycho-Social Support Unit would be dispatched on Wednesday to provide the necessary trauma counselling for learners and educators who may be affected by this incident.

