WATCH: Man tries to ‘steal’ Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy

SA Rugby said the trophy never left the bus.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shows the Web Ellis Cup to East London fans during the World Cup-winning team’s final leg of its trophy tour on Sunday, 5 November. Image via Twitter: @Springboks

As the Springboks celebrated their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory with South Africans across the country, videos posted on social media showed a man allegedly attempting to “steal” what looks like the Web Ellis trophy from another person.

Thousands of South Africans came together in different cities to celebrate the Springboks’ unprecedented fourth win in rugby’s showpiece tournament.

It was another busy day for the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks in Cape Town, with thousands lining the streets to see their heroes.

Watch the video of a man allegedly trying to steal what looks like the Webb Ellis trophy

Trophy never left bus

However, videos started circulating about someone allegedly trying to steal the World Cup trophy.

In the video, a man on the bus is seen pointing at a person holding a cup, A short-while later, people started assaulting the man with social media users claiming he was trying to “steal the trophy.”

ALSO READ: ‘Springbok must fall’: Emblem and jersey represents ‘white supremacy’ – Malema

However, SA Rugby said the trophy never left the bus.

“It never leaves the bus and [the trophy] is always accompanied by security,” said an SA Rugby spokesperson told News24

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lambasted the Springboks calling it a symbol of “apartheid and white supremacy.”

Springboks must fall

Malema told Gauteng party supporters the springbok must fall.

“Springboks are an apartheid symbol. You can’t say remove apartheid, then retain the name Springboks and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. The springbok must fall.”

“Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by murderous people, wearing the same jersey in celebration of the butchering of black people. That emblem and that jersey represents white supremacy and that we don’t support,” Malema said.

Malema said he will not be supporting he Boks.

“I am not going to support anything that represents white supremacy, apartheid, anything that undermines black people. You can be part of Amabhokobhoko (the Springboks rugby team), but I’m not,” Malema said.

Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe

ALSO READ: Springbok player ratings from 2023 Rugby World Cup