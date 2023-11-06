‘Springbok must fall’: Emblem and jersey represents ‘white supremacy’ – Malema

While the Springboks were still on a countrywide celebration tour of their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema yesterday lambasted the team, calling it a symbol of apartheid and white supremacy. Thousands of South Africans came together in different cities to celebrate the Springboks’ unprecedented fourth win in rugby’s showpiece tournament. 'Springboks are an apartheid symbol' - Malema Malema told Gauteng party supporters the springbok must fall. “Springboks are an apartheid symbol. You can’t say remove apartheid, then retain the name Springboks and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. The…

Thousands of South Africans came together in different cities to celebrate the Springboks’ unprecedented fourth win in rugby’s showpiece tournament.

‘Springboks are an apartheid symbol’ – Malema

Malema told Gauteng party supporters the springbok must fall.

“Springboks are an apartheid symbol. You can’t say remove apartheid, then retain the name Springboks and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. The springbok must fall,” he said yesterday.

“Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by murderous people, wearing the same jersey in celebration of the butchering of black people. That emblem and that jersey represents white supremacy and that we don’t support.

“I am not going to support anything that represents white supremacy, apartheid, anything that undermines black people. You can be part of Amabhokobhoko (the Springboks rugby team), but I’m not.”

Sporting codes united under one emblem

In November 2007, the ANC conference in Polokwane endorsed the need to unite all sporting codes under one emblem, and in 2008 the South African Rugby Union (Saru) placed the king protea on the left side of the Boks’ jersey and moved the springbok to the right.

The springbok now features on the right sleeve after rule changes by the Rugby World Cup body for World Cup events.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa brushed off Malema’s remarks.

“What you see now is that rugby is uniting South Africa,” Kodwa said.

‘Afrikaner pride’: Malema claims Springboks’ bus went to Johann Rupert farm

Malema also claimed the Springboks’ bus went to Johann Rupert’s farm after their tour to Cape Town.

He said the Springboks were an “Afrikaner pride” and “that is why the president of the Afrikaners, Johann Rupert, received them”.

“A whole national team with the cup arrived at a private farm of Rupert and I must accept that?

“I’m not of that nonsense. I’m not going to be part of ‘together, together’ what,” he said.

“I will remain with Bafana Bafana until the team of South Africa is brought back into action,” Malema said.

“There is talent in South Africa. Our sports teams are not performing well because it is not funded, yet white sports get all types of sponsors and that’s why they thrive.”

Victory of ‘diverse’ team for every South African – Kolisi

Last week, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the team hoped they had inspired people from all walks of life to strive for their dreams and to realise that anything was possible.

Kolisi said the win was not about them as players, but the victory was for every South African – and they showed what was possible with the diverse team.

