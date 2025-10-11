News

Home » News

Masemola says Kunene was seen at KT Molefe’s house twice but PA MP accuses him of lying

Picture of Gareth Cotterell

By Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

11 October 2025

08:13 am

RELATED ARTICLES

PA MP Ashley Sauls said Masemola’s information on Kunene was provided by his team and is ‘hearsay’

Police commissioner Fannie masemola Parliament ad hoc committee PA Kunene

Police commissioner Lt Gen Fannie Masemola testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee looking into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 9 October 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Patriotic Alliance (PA) MP Ashley Sauls accused Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola of lying during his appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday.

Sauls got agitated after EFF leader Julius Malema asked Masemola if he knew who was at Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s house when the businessman was arrested.

“I am aware there was a journalist but I don’t know who. But I know that they did find Mr [Kenny] Kunene at that house,” Masemola replied.

Kunene seen at Molefe’s house twice

Masemola then revealed that Kunene, who is the PA’s deputy president, was seen at Molefe’s house twice.

ALSO READ: Here are General Masemola’s best responses on day two of his ad hoc committee appearance

Molefe was arrested on 22 July for the murders of musician DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards. At the time, he was out on bail for the murder of engineer Armand Swart.

Masemola said his team told him Kunene was seen at Molefe’s house twice – once inside the house and the second time he was turned away at the gate.

Masemola accused of ‘lying to the nation’

Sauls then accused the police commissioner of providing information that is “hearsay”.

“So your team is immune to lying?” he asked Masemola.

The PA MP then told Masemola that he should have used the word ‘alleged’ when saying Kunene was at Molefe’s house twice.

RELATED ARTICLES

“It’s [an] allegation, let’s leave it there,’ replied Masemola.

Sauls, however, would not drop the subject matter and accused Masemola of “lying to the nation”.  Without providing evidence, Sauls then claimed he can prove the PA deputy leader wasn’t at the house.

Hours before, Molefe was granted R400 000 bail after winning his appeal application at the Gauteng High Court. This came after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on 20 August.

READ NEXT: Masemola says Zuma and Mthethwa targeted Crime Intelligence over cars being taken away

Read more on these topics

Fannie Masemola Kenny Kunene Patriotic Alliance (PA) Police South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Masemola says Zuma and Mthethwa targeted Crime Intelligence over cars being taken away
Politics ‘Chronic incompetence’ blamed as 7 municipalities on verge of collapse
South Africa Two deputy ministers’ offices rack up R14 million salary bill
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Embarrassing Parliament sideshows put SA at risk
News SA airports ‘underprepared’ for bomb threats ahead of G20

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp