Kidnapped man rescued on highway after police spot ‘suspicious’ Golf 7

Four men were arrested after police found a kidnapped man, an AK-47, ammunition and blue lights in their car.

After stopping a “suspicious-looking” Golf 7 on the R80 highway in Rosslyn, Tshwane, police found a man with his hands cuffed and his face covered.

Along with the kidnapped man, police discovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition in the car on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers from the Tshwane vehicle crime investigation unit noticed the questionable occupants in the car.

“They noticed a white Golf 7 with five suspicious-looking occupants. Upon testing the vehicle, it came out as a different make,” he said.

“The vehicle was stopped and inside there was a man who was handcuffed with his face covered.”

Masondo said the man told officers he was kidnapped at Wonderboom, Pretoria.

“He was stopped with blue lights and a siren. The vehicle was further searched and an AK-47 rifle, scores of live rounds of ammunition, dashboard blue lights, cable ties, a vehicle siren and T-shirts with a police emblem were found.”

All four suspects were arrested and charged with kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as impersonating a police officer.

They are expected to appear before Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 October 2025. Masondo said that police will investigate if the suspects are linked to other serious and violent crimes.

