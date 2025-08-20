JUST IN: DJ Sumbody murder: Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe remains behind bars as bail denied

The state argued that Molefe is a dangerous individual with another pending murder case and alleged deep criminal connections.

Controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe will remain behind bars after his bid for bail failed on Wednesday.

Molefe appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of South African artist Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

He had previously argued that being charged with murder should not automatically disqualify him from being granted bail.

The judge disagreed and sided with the state’s argument that Molefe is a dangerous individual with alleged deep criminal connections.

At the time of his arrest for Sefoka’s killing, Molefe was out on R100 000 bail in another murder case.

The court had heard how Molefe is allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade, while he has also been implicated in several alleged dodgy tenders and corrupt business dealings.

This is a developing story.