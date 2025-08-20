News

Home » News

JUST IN: DJ Sumbody murder: Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe remains behind bars as bail denied

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

20 August 2025

10:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The state argued that Molefe is a dangerous individual with another pending murder case and alleged deep criminal connections.

Katiso KT Molefe murder DJ Sumbody shooting

Controversial businessman Katiso Molefe appears for bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe will remain behind bars after his bid for bail failed on Wednesday.

Molefe appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of South African artist Oupa John “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka.

He had previously argued that being charged with murder should not automatically disqualify him from being granted bail.

The judge disagreed and sided with the state’s argument that Molefe is a dangerous individual with alleged deep criminal connections.

At the time of his arrest for Sefoka’s killing, Molefe was out on R100 000 bail in another murder case.

The court had heard how Molefe is allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade, while he has also been implicated in several alleged dodgy tenders and corrupt business dealings.

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

Court Crime Crime and Courts DJ Sumbody

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Ian Cameron, DA colleagues escape hijack attempt in Philippi after police academy visit
Politics Gigaba and Mchunu in trouble with the ANC: ‘It looks like people with diverging views are being purged’
News Vaal Dam level still leaves surrounding businesses gatvol [VIDEO]
Courts Tshwane faces backlash from Afrikaner community
Betway PSL Former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro dies at 40

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp