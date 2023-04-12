Mashitile’s support personnel announced

By SANews

The Office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile yesterday announced key appointments to ensure he effectively fulfils his mandate.

Following a swearing-in ceremony in March, a transitional period took place involving a handover process, particularly on the delegated responsibilities that the deputy president would inherit from his predecessor, as delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

National Assembly

The deputy president has been tasked with, among others, leading government business in the National Assembly, fast-tracking land reform and promoting social cohesion among traditional and Khoisan leaders and military veterans.

Former acting director-general in the Gauteng provincial government Mduduzi Mbada will head the Office of the Deputy President.

Melene Rossouw, who will lead the personal support and advisory services, will also support the deputy president.

Vukani Mde will take on the role of spokesperson, while Lerato Ntsangani will handle strategy and special projects.

Several individuals will form the advisory team. These include former head of communication at the ANC Keith Khoza as political advisor; former presidential spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga as international relations advisor; and specialist on cities Tshilidzi Ratshitanga as strategy and spatial transformation advisor.

Predecessor

Mashatile has retained predecessor David Mabuza’s two advisors. Madala Masuku will advise him on service delivery and the District Development Model; while Thulani Mdakane will counsel him on land reform and social cohesion.

Responsibilities

Mashatile’s responsibilities are: -Lead government’s effort to fast-track land reform and the coordination of government programmes to accelerate land reform and agricultural support; -Implement rapid response interventions on service delivery and troubleshooting in service delivery hot spots; -Assist the president in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government, which will improve the functioning of municipalities; -Lead the SA National Aids Council and the integrated response to the HIV/Aids challenges; -Special envoy on South Sudan and lead peace missions in Africa; -Lead the Human Resources Development Council of SA and foster collaboration between government and social partners towards addressing the shortage of skills in critical sectors of the economy; and -Chair the governance, state capacity and institutional development, as well as the justice, crime prevention and security committees.

