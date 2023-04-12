Daily news update: Mbeki’s meeting with ANC leaders, Fort Hare University murders and Thabo Bester update

By Citizen Reporter

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Mbeki’s meeting with ANC leaders ‘an opportunity to get guidance’

Former president Thabo Mbeki is reportedly meeting with top African National Congress (ANC) leaders at Luthuli House on Tuesday evening.

The ANC told SABC News the meeting, which started at 6pm, was “an opportunity to get guidance” from Mbeki. President Cyril Ramaphosa was reportedly not in attendance.

‘Damage control’? Dalai Lama drama vs Tibetan tongue greeting

In this file photo, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is seen during his first day of teaching session at the Kalachakra Ground in Bodhgaya on 29 December 2022. Photo: Sanjay KUMAR / AFP

The Dalai Lama “suck my tongue” drama has sparked widespread criticism online. Surprisingly, the Tibetan spiritual leader’s followers present at his temple in northern India’s Dharamshala city during the incident on 28 February, did not find anything objectionable, with some even heard laughing in the video clip.

Some social media users have also now come to the defence of the Dalai Lama, claiming it is within Tibetan culture to stick one’s tongue out as a way of greeting.

Thabo Bester: Pic of one of two of Dr Pashy’s passports found in Dr Nandipha’s luggage

Questions have been raised about whether Dr Pashy was allegedly aware that her name was being used by Dr Nandipha, Thabo Bester’s girlfriend. Photo: Supplied

The Citizen can reveal Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the girlfriend of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, was found in possession of two original passports in the name of Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani during her arrest.

According to a Tanzanian source, the travel documents were found in Dr Nandipha’s luggage when they were arrested approximately 10km from the Kenyan border.

Fort Hare University murders: Case against five accused postponed

General view of the entrance of the University of Fort Hare in Alice, Eastern Cape. Photo: Supplied.

The case against five suspects arrested in connection with the murders of two University of Fort Hare (UFH) employees has been postponed to 4 May 2023.

The accused appeared briefly in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, for allegedly being involved in the murders of UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets and the vice chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele.

Bongani Fassie shares gruesome video of injuries following panga attack

Bongani Fassie shared gruesome pictures and videos after an alleged panga attack | Pictures: Instagram / @bonganifassie

Bongani Fassie, son of the late Brenda Fassie, shocked social media users over the weekend when he posted a gruesome video showing his car covered in blood and two big gashes on his arm after an alleged panga attack.

The video, posted on his Instagram account, opens with a newspaper headline poster that reads; “Bongani Fassie survives hit”.

Gallants’ Matsena opens up about detention in Libya

Marumo Gallants team manager Rufus Matsena (Photo: Facebook)

Marumo Gallants team manager Rufus Matsena, who was detained in Libya with his colleague Dino Dhlomo as collateral, says he does not wish the experience even on his biggest enemy.



The duo stayed behind at a hotel in Libya last month after Gallants’ Caf Confederation Cup game there.

