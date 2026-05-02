JUST IN: MP Fadiel Adams opens intimidation case against police

Adams claims police officers raided a Mitchell's Plain home previously occupied by him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams, has filed charges of intimidation against the South African Police Service in Cape Town.

Adams claims police officers raided a Mitchell’s Plain home previously occupied by him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Alleged police raid

In a statement on Saturday, 02 May 2026, the National Coloured Congress (NCC) claimed that 15 police officers entered the home in Westridge at about 4am.

The police officers allegedly did not present a search warrant or warrant of arrest and allegedly pointed firearms at occupants of the home, according to the statement.

It is further alleged that a 12-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, while other family members were left traumatised.

The Citizen has reached out to Saps in the Western Cape for comment; this will be added to the story once received.

Tensions

In October last year, tensions escalated between Adams and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with the two locked in a public dispute.

The move followed Mkhwanazi’s decision to retract allegations he had previously made before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption, criminality, and political interference in law enforcement.

Those allegations involved former police minister Bheki Cele and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Madlanga Commission

Mkhwanazi also testified before the Madlanga commission, established to investigate similar claims, where he accused Adams of improperly handling confidential Crime Intelligence information.

He argued that the material was intended exclusively for vetted members of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, of which Adams is not a member.

Criminal charges

The KZN top cop further alleged that Adams had used this classified information to lay criminal charges against several Crime Intelligence officers, including the division’s head, Dumisani Khumalo.

The officials were subsequently arrested and released on bail in June 2025

Adams expanded his offensive, this time laying charges against National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, accusing him of nepotism.