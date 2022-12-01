Phala Phala report has potential to hurt both Ramaphosa and ANC

If the African National Congress (ANC) doesn’t recall Cyril Ramaphosa as party president, it could send the message that they are comfortable with malfeasance. These are strong views by political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast in reaction to the independent panel’s report which found Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to the theft incident at his Phala Phala farm. ALSO READ: Phala Phala findings ‘an immediate crisis’ for Ramaphosa’s political career Speaking to The Citizen, Breakfast said any move against the removal of Ramaphosa will also be bad for the already battered image of the governing party going into the...

These are strong views by political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast in reaction to the independent panel’s report which found Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to the theft incident at his Phala Phala farm.

Speaking to The Citizen, Breakfast said any move against the removal of Ramaphosa will also be bad for the already battered image of the governing party going into the 2024 general election.

‘Ramaphosa violated oath of office’

“There is just no way out for Ramaphosa on this one and his only option is to resign, because just like his predecessor Jacob Zuma, he also violated his oath of office.

“Even if the ANC decide to continue forcing him down our throats as the face of the party going into 2024, they will still lose the elections,” said Breakfast.

In the event that Ramaphosa decides to resign, those supporting him also stand to lose, according to Breakfast.

He described the latest Phala Phala findings as a massive blow for Ramaphosa.

“How do you run a campaign against corruption where you yourself are implicated? I doubt the ANC will ever redeem itself,” he said.

Timing of the Phala Phala report

Another political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze says in terms of timing, this must be the worst possible moment for this to happen to both Ramaphosa and the ANC in general.

“I don’t think he will resign but I think his first priority is to first get the National Executive Committee (NEC) behind him when they meet on Thursday night, because they are possibly the highest risk for him right now.

“Once he has the support in the NEC, the next step for him will be to mobilise support in the Parliamentary caucus of the ANC for the 6th and if he can manage that, then I think he’d be relatively safe,” said Kotze.

Kotze is also of the view this could also be an opportunity for his detractors to pile more pressure on him.

Prof Andre Duvenhage from the North West University says the findings have far reaching implications not only for Ramaphosa but for the ANC, the country as well as the bigger political regime.

“It is also important to note that the knives were long out for Ramaphosa, and I am afraid they have now hit a vital point.

“I cannot see Ramaphosa will easily survive this, and I think his next step may be to question the report to ask for another opinion, and a legal assessment of the report because he has not been charged.

“I have no doubt that these findings are of such a nature that it will impact on his (Ramaphosa) position as president, on his candidacy when it comes to the ANC’s national elective conference and I will be surprised if he will end up going through this,” Duvenhage said.

He said Ramaphosa is now busy with crisis management like never before, with his back against the wall.

“His opponents on the other side are sharpening their knives and it appears Paul Mashatile may be at the centre of an alliance which may include the likes of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Zweli Mkhize, and Lindiwe Sisulu seeking to take Ramaphosa out.

“This is an extremely negative scenario, not only for the ANC but also for the country and our image and we will be tainted as a corrupt and mafia state,” Duvenhage said.

Dlamini-Zuma was on Wednesday evening quoted saying Ramaphosa must step aside.

Watch her interview with eNCA below:

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is calling for the President to step aside. She was responding to the findings of the Section 89 panel looking into the Phala Phala farm theft. The panel handed over its report to Parliament on Wednesday. #SouthAfricanMorning. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/CYX15nfabi— eNCA (@eNCA) December 1, 2022

Expectations for the coming ANC elective conference

Duvenhage added the coming elective conference, which is just a few weeks away, will be a difficult one; particularly for Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile the ANC NEC will be holding a special meeting on Thursday night on the matter.