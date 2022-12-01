Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
3 minute read
1 Dec 2022
2:01 pm
Politics

Phala Phala report has potential to hurt both Ramaphosa and ANC

Stephen Tau

The ANC faces a tough call, as siding with Ramaphosa could tarnish their image even more, while removing him could weaken the party.

Phala Phala report
Picture: Gallo images
If the African National Congress (ANC) doesn’t recall Cyril Ramaphosa as party president, it could send the message that they are comfortable with malfeasance. These are strong views by political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast in reaction to the independent panel’s report which found Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to the theft incident at his Phala Phala farm. ALSO READ: Phala Phala findings ‘an immediate crisis’ for Ramaphosa’s political career Speaking to The Citizen, Breakfast said any move against the removal of Ramaphosa will also be bad for the already battered image of the governing party going into the...

Read more on these topics