Hangwani Maumela bought R52m Pagani Huayra Roadster with Tembisa Hospital loot

Tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela splurged on a R52 million Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars ever built, using the ill-got millions from Tembisa Hospital through dubious and corrupt contracts.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of only 100 in existence, built in Modena, Italy, was among Maumela’s R208 million car spending spree in less than two years through a syndicate of more than 40 shell companies.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Every screw, nut and bolt on Pagani Huayra Roadster bears the carmaker’s logo, highlighting the prestige and rarity of the supercar.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is in a league of 32 other supercars — from Lamborghinis to Ferraris — which the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is looking at as part of their probe into the R2.3 billion hospital heist.

Babita Deokaran

Maumela bought the car late in 2021, just months after Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged shell companies, controlled by the syndicate boss, in trade with Tembisa Hospital, according to News24.

Deokaran was assassinated outside her home after she halted R850 million in suspicious payments to hundreds of companies linked to Tembisa Hospital.

Deokaran’s murder was more than just a hit. It unearthed a tunnel of greed and corruption, with the explosive revelations at Tembisa Hospital more shocking than her assassination.

Arrests

Six hitmen were arrested, convicted and sentenced for her murder, but the mastermind remains at large.

More luxury assets

Earlier this month, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said that more luxury asset seizures from individuals implicated in the R2 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scandals were going to happen.

This was after the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seized assets belonging to Maumela and his family, as well as those of Rudoph Mazibuko.

The investigation into the matter was precipitated by the receipt of a report from Deokaran, who was the Chief Director: Financial Accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health.

Tembisa report

Deokaran’s report detailed suspected procurement irregularities within Tembisa Hospital’s Supply Chain Management.

Motsoaledi said the SIU was targeting more expensive cars and properties linked to the scandal.

“I want to confirm to this house that this is the tip of the iceberg. There are more cars that are more expensive than Lamborghinis, which we are targeting.

“We are also targeting people who are waiting for government state officials because we are leaving their pensions,” Motsoaledi said.

Ramaphosa

Muamela is a nephew of President Cyril Ramaphosa from a previous marriage. However, the president has publicly disavowed Maumela.

