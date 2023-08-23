‘Only arrest of mastermind will bring Deokaran family closure’

It is unclear who ordered the hit, but there are calls for those behind Deokaran's murder to be brought to book.

Members of the Deokaran family marked the first anniversary of Babita Deokaran’s assassination with a wreath-laying ceremony on 23 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Two years after the tragic assassination of Babita Deokaran, her family say they will never have complete closure until the mastermind behind her murder is arrested.

The 53-year-old acting chief financial officer at the Gauteng Department of Health was shot several times outside her complex in the south of Johannesburg in August 2021, shortly after dropping her child at school. She had flagged corruption in the department’s procurement of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) to R332 million.

Six men convicted for her murder this week admitted they were recruited to assassinate her because she “created problems at work” and had to be “dealt with”.

It is unclear who ordered the hit, but there are calls for those behind her murder to be brought to book.

Closure for family

Speaking to The Citizen, executive director of Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton said the convictions were not enough.

“They consider the guilty plea and sentencing a significant development, but it does not give them complete closure. The arrest of those who paid those assassins is one of the steps that would enable them to find comfort and closure.

“I suspect, however, that the men might have also provided further information and I hope they have as this would result in the identification and arrest of those who paid them,” said Balton.

Accountability

He said “calls for accountability must become louder”.

“This is why we are hosting this public meeting today wanting accountability from the provincial government, the SIU, those who head up the national Anti-Corruption Advisory Council as well as citizens and civil society organisations who will pay homage and reflect on what we still need to do collectively in the fight against corruption.”

Speakers

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and other civil society organisations will pay homage to Deokaran on the second anniversary of her assassination on Wednesday at Christ the King Church in Mondeor.

There will also be a handover of the foundation’s petition, which was done through Change.org, to the Gauteng MEC of Health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Speakers at the event include News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks, head of the Special Investigating Unit Advocate Andy Mothibi, head of national Anti-Corruption Advisory Council Firoz Cachalia, Nkomo-Ralehoko and a family representative.

