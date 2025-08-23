Remembering Babita Deokaran: Family calls on Ramaphosa for justice [VIDEO]

Today marks four years since 53-year-old Deokaran was assassinated outside her home after dropping of her child at school.

The nation continues to mourn the death of seasoned public servant Babita Deokaran, after she was gunned down in August 2021 with her family calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist in bringing closure to her family.

Today marks four years since 53-year-old Deokaran was assassinated outside her home after she halted R850 million in suspicious payments to hundreds of companies linked to Tembisa Hospital.

Assassination

Deokaran on this fateful day was more than just a hit. It unearthed a tunnel of greed and corruption with the explosive revelations at Tembisa hospital more shocking than her death.

Six hitmen were arrested, convicted and sentenced for her murder but the mastermind remains at large.

Triggerman freed

A book by investigative journalist Jeff Wicks titled “The Shadow State” revealed how the triggerman was arrested days after Deokaran’s murder, but was released without charge.

According to Wicks, three days after police arrested the six men who had rented safehouses near Deokaran’s home, the sting operation led officers to Khanyisani Mpungose, who was found with bundles of cash. Despite spending several days behind bars, he was never charged and released.

When the hitmen accepted a plea and were sentenced, they named Mpungose as the mastermind and triggerman behind Deokaran’s assassination. But, he was murdered in November 2021, three months after being set free.

Justice

On Saturday, speaking at the unveiling of Deokaran’s remembrance plaque at her former housing complex in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg, where she was gunned down after dropping her daughter off at school, a family called on President Cyril Ramaphosa seeking justice.

“Mr President, we are appealing to you as well. We’ve been counting down the days since Babita was murdered. Today marks four years. Our appeal to you is to hasten this case so that we can bring closure to it as well.”

Cracking the case

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Head, Advocate Andy Mothibi also attended the memorial said Deokaran may have been silenced, but her fight against corruption lives on.

Mothiba has assured the family that they will find the masterminds and are very close to cracking the case.

“We have found that there are more than four syndicates that are operating and some of those who are in those syndicates some of them have been arrested and we are continuing to work with Saps, in particular the Hawks, to ensure that they face the full might of the law in terms of the criminality they committed at Tembisa Hospital through corruptly obtaining tenders and colluding with some officials in the department.”

Firm on corruption

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Health and Wellness also remembered honoured the life of Deokaran, saying she was a “courageous public servant who stood firm against corruption within the healthcare system.”

“Her unwavering commitment to integrity, accountability, and good governance continues to inspire the Committee in its oversight work over the Department of Health, said Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health and Wellness, Ezra Letsoalo

“Babita Deokaran’s memory lives on. Her courage strengthens the Committee’s resolve to remain vigilant champions of integrity, accountability, and service to the people of Gauteng.”

Whistleblowers

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation called for whistleblowers to be protected.

“Voices raised, united against corruption and demanding justice for Babita Deokaran.

“The hitmen are behind bars, but those who paid them must also face justice, because hitmen don’t hire themselves.

“Today, we stand with all whistleblowers and with every person being intimidated to stay silent in the face of corruption. Your courage is our call to action,” the foundation said.

‘Endless excuses’

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse said Deokoran risked everything to expose suspicious deals worth hundreds of millions at the Gauteng Health Department.

“Four years, 1 461 days, endless excuses, Babita Deokoran paid with her life. What happened to the investigations into those contracts? Who is still benefiting from the silence?

“We remember Babita today – and we refuse to let her courage fade into statistics. South Africa owes her justice,” Outa said.

Integrity

The Helen Suzman Foundation also described Deokaran as a symbol of integrity whose death highlighted the dangers faced by public servants who fight and speak out against corruption.

In 2023, a petition demanded that the Gauteng Department of Health suspend implicated officials and blacklist the 224 companies Deokaran identified in her forensic report.

