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Mbalula won’t comment on TRC compensation despite being among ‘victims of the past’

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

15 July 2026

01:41 pm

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Mbalula was the second former police minister to appear before the Khampepe Commission to answer questions about interference in TRC cases.

Fikile Mbalula TRC Khampepe Commission

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at the Khampepe Commission, 15 July. Picture: X / @MbalulaFikile

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Former minister of police and current ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula is unsure whether the Khampepe Commission is the right place to approve compensation for historical crimes.

Mbalula was before the commission on Wednesday in a week meant to feature three former police ministers.

The commission is addressing complaints that there have been systematic attempts to prevent the investigation and prosecution of crimes that were uncovered during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

‘Political head’ of police

Mbalula’s appearance lasted less than 50 minutes and like Bheki Cele before him, he assured commissioners that criminal investigations were not the purview of ministers.

“I was the political head of the police portfolio. My responsibilities were confined to the determination of national policing policy and executive accountability,” stated Mbalula.

The ANC secretary-general read his pre-existing statements to the commission, which asked brief follow-up questions.

Mbalula was asked what he understood by the term “TRC cases” and how they related to his former roles in government.

“As a political activist I am aware of TRC matters, but in terms of the terrain of operation and work, where I was working as a deputy minister, whether or not I dealt with those matters, those issues were not in my table.

“If anyone was supposed to be prosecuted, or matters were supposed to be followed up and investigated, the relevant authorities within the state were supposed to follow up on those,” Mbalula explained.

‘We need to be clear’

Commissioner Frans Kgomo asked Mbalula about how he felt compensation for TRC-related crimes should be addressed.

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“I’m not here to basically make that particular call, as I too was part of a contingent of people you can characterise as victims of the past.

“In this regard, if we address matters in terms of this commission, and conflate that with other issues and leave them hanging, therefore, it will raise an expectation.

“I think we need to be clear with regard to what we are doing here, so that the expectation does not arise that part of the work of the commission is, among others, to address issues of compensation.

“Should that arise in the future, it is a matter that will have to be addressed,” said Mbalula.

His predecessor Nathi Nhleko was due to follow Mbalula on Wednesday, but the commission adjourned for the day after he called in sick.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula South African Police Service (SAPS) Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)

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