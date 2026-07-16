SAHRC report exposes dire conditions at North West police stations and prisons

Police stations and prisons in North West face widespread infrastructure and staffing challenges, according to a new SAHRC investigation.

The South African Human Rights Commission has published a damning report detailing its findings and recommendations on police and correctional facilities across North West.

Titled Final Investigative Report into the State of Police Stations and Correctional Centres in the North West, it paints a bleak picture of the conditions confronting the South African Police Service (Saps) and the department of correctional services.

Investigation uncovers widespread shortcomings

The report exposes deep-rooted systemic challenges that undermine the effective operation of police stations and correctional centres.

Between 2022 and 2023, the commission’s investigation uncovered numerous challenges, including overcrowded police detention cells, deteriorating infrastructure, chronic understaffing, shortages of vehicles, telecommunications challenges, inadequate medical care, insufficient security systems, and a lack of staff accommodation.

The report further reveals that some police stations do not have detention cells, forcing detainees to be transferred to neighbouring stations.

Inspectors also found faulty toilets and drainage systems, malfunctioning showers, a lack of hot water, unreliable access to clean water, poor water quality, unstable electricity supply and malfunctioning backup generators, among other deficiencies.

Infrastructure maintenance under scrutiny

The department of public works and infrastructure manages 72 of the 86 police stations in the North West.

Of the remaining 14 stations, nine are fully managed by the Saps, including responsibility for maintenance, while the other five operate from leased premises, with maintenance carried out by the respective property managers.

Saps and the department have 30 days to provide a progress report on what the two institutions have done since 2025 to remedy the identified challenges.

They have also been advised to provide quarterly reports regarding the implementation of the recommendations made by the commission.

Commission sets deadlines for reforms

Through its recommendations, the commission directed the Saps, department of correctional services and of public works and infrastructure to address the challenges within timeframes ranging from 30 days to 90 days and up to 24 months.

“Within 90 days of the final report, the department and Saps must, in consultation with the department of public works, develop a time-bound plan for addressing the challenges raised in this report relating to infrastructure (including security infrastructure, water and sanitation), staffing, vehicles, tools of trade and furniture within 24 months of the report,” the report read.

Responding to a question from EFF MP Mandla Shikwambana, Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald said the department was housing 26 345 inmates across three regions – North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

This is despite having an approved accommodation capacity of 17 813 inmates. This is an overcrowding rate of 48%.