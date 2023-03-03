Mchunu launches National Water Month amid severe water challenges in SA

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, has officially launched National Water Month this week, amid mounting concerns over the severe water crisis currently affecting many South Africans.

The minister’s announcement comes as numerous communities across the country continue to grapple with water supply disruptions and compromised water quality.

Despite the pressing nature of the crisis, Minister Mchunu remains optimistic that this year’s Water Week under the theme ‘Accelerating Change’ will help to raise awareness about the importance of water conservation and management.

National Water Month is conceptualised along the annual commemoration of World Water Day, which is spearheaded by the United Nations (UN) and to be observed on 22 March 2023.

The department’s spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa said: “We are calling on South Africans to make a difference by changing the way they use, consume, and manage water in their respective lives.

“The theme also seeks to inform policy and decision-makers, inside and outside the water community, how improvements in water resources management as well as access to water supply and sanitation services, are essential to overcoming poverty and addressing various other social and economic inequities.”

Throughout National Water Month, the Department of Water and Sanitation, in collaboration with stakeholders in the water sector, will be observing National Water Week from March 20 to March 24, 2023.

Mavusa confirmed that this will involve the coordination of various advocacy initiatives and awareness campaigns aimed at promoting the responsible use and conservation of water resources in a sustainable manner.

The department will also participate in activities and deliberations at the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York between March 18 and March 24, he confirmed.

“National Water Month will be used to reflect and deliver the department’s mandate in response to challenges of water security, infrastructure maintenance and investment, recurrent droughts driven by climatic variation, inequities in access to water and sanitation, as well as deteriorating water quality as outlined in the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan.”

Minister to visit Loskop project

Minister Mchunu on Friday will visit the Mpumalanga to inspect the progress on the Loskop Regional Bulk Water Supply Project.

Tomorrow, Minister @Senzo_Mchunu_ ,joined by Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi, will launch #WaterMonth by assessing the progress made on the Loskop Bulk Water Supply Project in Mpumalanga. pic.twitter.com/ktV2lGzIpg— Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) March 2, 2023

This project is planned to abstract water from the Loskop Dam and to supply water to the communities of Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, and to eight (8) villages of Moutse East area under the Sekhukhune District.

During these month-long activities, the department will also engage various other water augmentation projects, including the Nandoni to Nsami Regional Bulk Water Project in Giyani and the handing over of Phase 1 of the Vaal Gamagara Regional Water Supply Scheme in the Northern Cape.

