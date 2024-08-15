‘The key to long-term weight loss is not simply exercising more’- Tim Noakes to McKenzie

Minister Gayton McKenzie gets healthy weight loss advice from a dietitian.

Gayton McKenzie speaks to The Citizen in Sandton, Johannesburg, 8 May 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Following Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie’s recent initiative about weight loss, Sports Scientist and emeritus professor in the Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at the University of Cape Town, Tim Noakes, stepped in to offer his expertise.

McKenzie shared on his social media that he has embarked on a weight loss journey since he was appointed as minister.

He said his walking and running have inspired people to join in on the health journey. This has now birthed the initiative “Wednesday Weight”, where Gayton shares the kilograms he has lost weekly, on X.

Noakes reposted McKenzie’s post saying there is more to weight loss than merely exercising.

“The key to long-term weight loss is not, nor ever has been, simply exercising more. The body’s response to an increasing exercise load is an increased hunger with the ingestion of more calories.

“One can lose weight initially by doing more exercise if you’re prepared to starve yourself by eating less than your body thinks is necessary. But in six to nine months, at the longest, your brain will revolt and any partially hidden sugar or processed food addiction will reassert itself and all the weight plus some more, will be regained in a few weeks as the food addiction reasserts itself with renewed vigour,” Noakes X in a quote tweet.

Hi Mr McKenzie MP @GaytonMcK. The key to long term weight loss is not, nor ever has been, simply exercising more. The body's response to an increasing exercise load is an increased hunger with the ingestion of more calories. One can lose weight initially by doing more exercise if… https://t.co/zwrgAH493L — Tim Noakes (@ProfTimNoakes) August 7, 2024

Understanding sugar addiction to lose weight

According to Noakes, the key to sustainable weight loss lies in understanding and overcoming addiction to sugar and ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

“The majority of adults are carbohydrate-intolerant, making them insulin resistant,” Noakes told The Citizen.

“Sugar is the primary driver of obesity in these individuals, as it ensures they’re addicted to the very foods making them fat.”

Noakes stressed that identifying sugar addiction is relatively easy. He said this can be seen when someone says it’s impossible to give up sugar or UPFs to lose weight.

ALSO READ: Healthy diet: Here’s how to make nutrition count

Overcoming sugar addiction: Healthy alternatives to sugar and UPFs

To overcome this addiction, Noakes advocates for 100% abstinence from sugar and UPFs for life.

“Many can overcome the addiction by adopting this rule, but those who struggle will need expert help, similar to the 12-step program promoted by Alcoholics Anonymous.”

According to the dietician, there are no healthy alternatives to sugar.

“The addiction is driven by brain pleasure centres seeking the sweet taste. Curing a sugar addiction requires removing the need for all sweet-tasting foods,” he said.

Instead, Noakes recommended focusing on real foods from the farm or sea, such as meat, chicken, fish, eggs, dairy, low-carb nuts, and vegetables, with occasional fruit once the sugar addiction is defeated.

ALSO READ: How to stick to a healthy diet

Diet common mistakes to avoid

When starting a low-carb diet, Noakes warned against common mistakes like not understanding individual carbohydrate tolerance levels and failing to recognise that adopting a healthy eating plan takes time and effort, much like training for a marathon.

To sustain a low-carb diet long-term and avoid weight regain, Noakes emphasised the two golden rules.

Firstly, he encouraged staying away from sugar and UPFs.

Secondly, he recommended eating only the daily amount of carbohydrates that produced and sustained the original weight loss.

ALSO READ: Why foods that are good for the planet are also good for your health

Mindful eating and stress reduction

Noakes also addressed mindful eating, reducing stress around food, and setting realistic dietary goals.

He emphasised the importance of understanding individual biology and prioritising self-care and self-compassion.

“You have to develop a thick skin and just stand your ground. You know what is right for you and if others don’t yet have that knowledge that is their loss.”