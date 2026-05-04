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Merafong residents exposed to deadly asbestos as municipality concedes health hazard

Picture of Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

Journalist

3 minute read

4 May 2026

07:30 am

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The municipality acknowledges the serious health concerns associated with asbestos roofing.

Merafong residents exposed to deadly asbestos as municipality concedes health hazard

Asbestos can cause chronic inflammation, severe scarring and fatal cancers when inhaled. Picture; iStock

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Asbestos-roofed houses are a concern for Merafong and the surrounding areas; the Merafong city local municipality on the West Rand has conceded.

Health concerns

Municipal spokesperson Thabo Moloja said the metro was interacting with the provincial government about the removal of the dangerous asbestos roofs that pose a health hazard to residents.

“The municipality acknowledges the serious health concerns associated with asbestos roofing and wishes to emphasise that this matter remains a priority within our broader human settlements agenda,” said Mojola.

Asbestos roofing

Mojola said the removal and replacement of asbestos roofing in state-subsidised housing falls primarily under the mandate of the Gauteng department of Human Settlements.

“The municipality plays a supporting role in facilitating community coordination, identification of affected households, and engagement with relevant provincial authorities.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by residents and stakeholders, and continue to engage the provincial department to ensure that affected areas are prioritised within the rollout of the asbestos roof replacement project.”

Lives in danger

Civil society group One Merafong Organisation said there were many families in Kokosi and Khutsong whose lives were in danger due to asbestos dust.

Its spokesperson, Buti Mthembu, said the organisation had already managed to locate about 150 houses in Khutsong at the Zulu and Xhosa sections.

“These people are aware of the danger associated with asbestos, but there is nothing they can do because most of them are poor and unemployed,” said Mthembu.

Strategy

Mthembu said his organisation was continuing to search for more affected houses to compile a report and develop a strategy to compel the government to address the issue.

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“In Kokosi, where I come from, the RDP houses built around 1996 had asbestos roofing and even today, nothing has been done to address the problem.

“We need the residents to be screened to ensure they are not affected,” Mthembu said. He added that something needed to be done urgently because the people’s lives were in danger

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