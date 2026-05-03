Saps hails police captain’s bravery in Komati River Crocodile operation [VIDEO]

Risking his life, the police captain secured a crocodile from a SANParks helicopter to enable the recovery of suspected human remains.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has hailed Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter for extraordinary bravery during a perilous Komati River operation.

Risking his life, Potgieter secured a crocodile from a SANParks helicopter to enable the recovery of suspected human remains.

Bravery

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said Potgieter’s bravery has been commended.

“In a highly dangerous and complex operation along the Komati River, Captain Potgieter was hoisted from a SANParks helicopter into a crocodile-infested river, where he courageously secured a crocodile using a rope under extremely dangerous conditions.

“The animal, which was already euthanised, was then safely lifted and relocated, enabling the police and other experts to recover the remains of a suspected missing person,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the discovery of the remains means that the police have now taken the body parts found in the intestines of the crocodile for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Risking life

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised Potgieter’s courage as an example of the highest standards of service and dedication.

“Captain Potgieter’s willingness to place his own life at risk, going far beyond the call of duty, reflects the unwavering commitment of Saps members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger that could have cost him his life,” said Dimpane.

The Saps saluted Potgieter for his heroism, bravery, professionalism, and dedication.

“His actions are a reminder of the courage and sacrifice demonstrated daily by members of the South African Police Service.”

Video: Saps

DNA testing

The human body parts are believed to be those of a 59‑year‑old Gauteng businessman.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said DNA tests will be conducted to confirm whether the remains belong to the businessman.

“Following a week‑long search for the missing businessman, the team identified a crocodile in the river suspected to have carried out the attack. The necessary permission was obtained to euthanise the crocodile. It is then that the human remains were found and retrieved,” Masondo said.

Police said investigations are continuing.