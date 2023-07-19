Military veterans seek R4.2 million compensation from government

By Devina Haripersad

A group of 2 700 military veterans who played a crucial role in South Africa’s liberation struggle are intensifying their legal battle for compensation against the government.

The veterans claim that the government has failed to fulfill its promise of providing them with R4.2 million each as compensation for their contribution to ending apartheid.

Taking action against the Department of Defence, Department of Military Veterans, and the Presidency, the veterans have served notice of their claim. Their lawyers told the media that the basis for their demand lies in the R500 000 compensation each of them was promised back in 1994, which, with interest and escalation, has now accumulated to R4.2 million per veteran.

The group is made up of members from prominent military associations, namely the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, Azanian People’s Liberation Army Military Veterans Association, and Azanian National Liberation Army Military Veterans Association.

Consensus agreement

In 2020, after staging a march on the Presidency, they engaged with then deputy president David Mabuza, who led a presidential task team responsible for resolving their concerns. Subsequently, a consensus agreement was reached between the veterans and the government.

Aside from financial compensation, it was reported that the veterans are also demanding a monthly pension of R15 000 each and a formal declaration from the president acknowledging the challenges faced by veterans.

Furthermore, they call for an investigation into the alleged discriminatory treatment they experienced during the integration process with the former apartheid army and other statutory forces, which ultimately formed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Legal action

Identifying themselves as the Liberation Struggle War Veterans of South Africa, the group has decided to pursue legal action after years of unsuccessful attempts to seek government intervention.

They argue that their years of dedicated service have been overlooked, while preferential treatment and higher ranks were granted to individuals from the statutory forces. Those who were integrated into the South African Police Service claim to have faced similar prejudicial treatment.

In October 2021, a meeting between the veterans and President Cyril Ramaphosa had to be abruptly cancelled due to escalating tensions. Some veterans held Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla, and former Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele hostage for several hours. While charges of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping were initially filed against 53 veterans, the National Prosecuting Authority decided not to proceed with the prosecution.

In September, the veterans once again marched to the Union Buildings, serving the Presidency with a memorandum outlining their grievances. They subsequently followed up with a formal letter of demand, clearly delineating their legal claim.