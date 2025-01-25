MK party vs IEC: Zuma confident party will soon govern SA [VIDEO]

Zuma said the MK party is “here to stay" and is a "serious oeganisato".

MK party leader Jacob Zuma looks on during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma said he’s confident his party will govern South Africa through a court decision.

The MK party on Friday announced its new leadership for KZN and all 11 regions across the province

Willies Mchunu, the former KwaZulu-Natal Premier, will continue to lead the party in KZN. Simphiwe Mpungose returns as the provincial organiser.

Watch Jacob Zuma speaking about the MK party governing South Africa

uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma said he's confident his new party will govern South Africa through a court decision. #MKParty #JacobZuma #FloydShivambu #KZN @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/sILqXSW1OQ — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 25, 2025

MK party ‘will govern SA’

At the press briefing, Zuma said the MK party is “here to stay.”

“I’m sure you realise that uMkhonto is changing South Africa into a new kind of leadership. You are going to see as we move.”

Zuma also touched on the MK party’s case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“We challenged those who were counting the voting because we believe we won, and we believe the courts are going to [deliver a] judgment, and that judgment must be fair to everybody.

“As you know, the case is about to start, and we’re sure that if the honesty is there, we’re going to see who is going to be running the country. This country is going to be run properly, with every respect that we have,” Zuma said.

‘Serious organisation’

Zuma added that they are “establishing a serious organisation”.

“We were saying [in a meeting earlier] that uMkhonto weSizwe is here to stay. We are happy that we now can say we have a leadership that has been identified by the [national] leadership, and they’re given an opportunity to lead at different levels.

“We are an organisation to watch. [We’re] a serious organisation. We’re building this organisation slowly but surely,” Zuma said.

Earlier, MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivhambu said KZN remains the party’s stronghold after ousting the ANC from the province.

‘KZN important’

This was echoed by MK party spokesperson Sipho Tyira, who said KZN is a “very important and strategic province, having contributed the lion’s share of the votes received in the 2024 general elections”.

“Since the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe party, we have experienced difficulties and challenges that have led to changes in the political leadership in the province and different regions.”

“The national officials’ decision to appoint leadership structures is therefore based on an understanding and appreciation of the difficulties we have faced and dealt with. As the president communicated to the leadership, we will now expect maximum discipline from all the leaders,” Tyira said.

Leadership.

Tyira said the MK party is gaining the proper organisational structure to consolidate and “lead the progressive forces in South Africa.”

“We are not yet where we should be, but we will get there with focus. If we all understand, internalise, and adhere to these principles and values, we will win not just the battles but the war for total decolonisation,” Tyira said.

