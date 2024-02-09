‘Minister Gordhan does not take instructions from unions’ – Department of Public Enterprise

The Minister has lashed out at a Satawu leader who said he would tattle tail straight to Gordhan about Transnet CEOs.

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, is livid that his name was dropped by SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) leader Sihle Nguse who told the media that he would approach Gordhan to fire then Transnet group CEO Portia Derby and Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) CEO Pepi Silinga.

Nguse was speaking on alleged plans to privatise Transnet, and accused Silinga and Derby of failing in their duties.

In his media interview with the Sowetan, Nguse says: “Tomorrow, Pravin will know about this. We are going to tell PG [Pravin Gordhan]. Pepi, we are meeting PG tomorrow and that is the first item we will start with. We will tell PG to fire Pepi and Portia and the rest of you can resign on your own.”

Gordhan responds

But Minister Gordhan did not appreciate being dragged into the dispute.

“No individual or organisation has a right to use the Minister’s name for their nefarious agendas,” the Department of Public Enterprise said in a statement.

Minister Gordhan emphasised that there was no truth to the claims that “a union could have power to sway him to get involved in matters that are the remit of the Board of Transnet”.

“Minister Gordhan does not take instructions from unions,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the department did confirm that the Minister met with the two recognised labour unions (Satawu and Untu) on 20 September 2023 as part of ongoing engagements on various matters relating to the freight and logistics sector.

It did not mention whether Gordhan discussed the privatisation of Transnet with these entities.

Ongoing investigations

Gordhan did say, however, that there are ongoing investigations into procurement processes at Transnet National Ports Authority. (TNPA).

“The investigation that is underway must proceed without fear or favour so that there is no doubt in the public’s mind about the government’s resolve and commitment to deal with corruption, and push back against the forces of greed,” Minister Gordhan added.

He reiterated that neither the Department of Public Enterprises nor the Minister gets involved in any procurement processes as that is a responsibility of the Board.