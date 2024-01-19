Minority groups should have fair opportunities to participate in economic activity says SARA

The president of the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), Colleen Makhubele says her political block has adopted strong job security policy for artists, people living with disabilities and those living with albinism.

Minorities are just as capable

Makhubele said democracy in South Africa was still at growing stages and that minority groups in the country still experienced discrimination and poor legislation around their employment and social welfare.

“South African Rainbow Alliance, SARA has adopted as top priorities comprehensive policies and strategies on job security, protection and promotion of awareness to ensure that all minority groups in our communities including persons with albinism, persons with disabilities, artists and others are afforded equal access to opportunities; equal job security with pension and benefits, rights, protection under the law and social safety net.” Makhubele said.

According to Makhubele the scope of minorities extended to those in uncommon relationships and those that found themselves outside societal norms.

“People with albinism, people with disabilities and even people in multiracial marriages

face multiple forms of discrimination, especially women. For example, women who give birth to children with albinism are often repudiated by their husbands and their families as Albinism is still profoundly misunderstood,” she said.

Makhubele said democracy was a reflection of all South Africans living together and being able to prosper equally in their land.

“SARA will ensure Job security and inclusion for all minority groups in our society. People living with Disabilities are not unable to earn a living, they are employable and intelligent,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele said South African artists faced similar challenges of rejection and being excluded from participation in the economy.

“Even Artists in this country will finally have job security, they must be employed permanently with pension fund and benefits. We have seen too many talented artists die like paupers and the state only cares about state funerals as an occasion to campaign,” she said.