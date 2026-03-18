Ramaphosa makes important move on ad hoc committee into police corruption

MPs in the committee sent Ramaphosa questions about his role in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to the questions submitted to him by Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

Ramaphosa finally responded after the Presidency missed its own deadline to submit the answers on Monday and requested until the end of business on Tuesday.

Questions

MPs on the committee sent Ramaphosa questions about his role in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKKT) and requested that he appear in person.

The committee also wanted to hear testimony from the suspended Inspector General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, who requires Ramaphosa’s permission to give evidence. Fazel was suspended with immediate effect in October last year.

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Transparency

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwena, said the president supports the work of the ad hoc committee.

“President Ramaphosa’s submission shows the president’s support for the parliamentary process, including ensuring that the committee receives all necessary information to carry out its mandate effectively.

“The President is committed to transparency and welcomes parliamentary oversight over the executive arm of the state, as part of the democratic processes that govern the country,” Magwenya said.

The presidency did not divulge what the responses where, with it possibly revealed during proceedings on Wednesday.

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Masemola testimony

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said Mkhwanazi went far beyond what was meant to be disclosed during his explosive media briefing.

Masemola was testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee held at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

Addressing claims that he and Mkhwanazi held a secret meeting prior to the briefing, Masemola rejected this characterisation.

“How can commanders of the police meet clandestinely?” Masemola remarked.

Cat Matlala

He told MPs that the meeting took place officially at the South African Police Service (Saps) training college in Pretoria and covered operational matters, including the PKTT, which had faced uncertainty after Police Minister Senzo Mchunu issued a directive on New Year’s Eve in December 2024 to disband it.

The national police commissioner testified that information retrieved from alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s cellphone also formed part of discussions ahead of the press conference.

Report

Masemola explained he had planned to brief Ramaphosa and submit a full report based on the same presentation delivered by Mkhwanazi and his team.

“They worked on the presentation and came back with a full analysis of what had happened. Thereafter, I said, ‘Bring the report so I can present it to the president.”

He added that he had already shared preliminary findings with Ramaphosa before the president departed for Brazil.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

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