WATCH: Miriam Singh’s family to pursue legal action for her death

Singh died shortly after being admitted to Westbury Clinic, where she was due to give birth, on Sunday last week.

Members of the Westbury community are angry and still have concerns about the death of 32-year-old Miriam Singh and her unborn baby at the area’s clinic.

Singh died shortly after being admitted to Westbury Clinic, where she was due to give birth, on Sunday last week which shattered her family and her boyfriend.

She left behind four other children.

The Gauteng Health Department on Friday said its internal investigation into the death of the 32-year-old expectant mother had a “serious underlying condition”.

During a sit-down with the family, the department said an ulcer rupture in Singh’s stomach was a major factor in her death

Breaking the silence

While the department cleared the clinic and all its nurses of wrongdoing, the family believes the nurses were negligent.

Breaking their silence, the family said they are still distraught by Singhs death. Tensions flared in Westbury following the death of the expectant mother.

Singh’s brother Enver Solomons claims she was fit and healthy when she experienced labour pains and headed to the clinic.

Accountability

Solomons has called for accountability for his sister’s death.

“How did they fabricate this thing? [Report] She never had an ulcer problem? She never complained for ulcers, or haemorrhage, where does this haemorrhage come from?

Solomons said he doesn’t want the clinic to shut down, but rather improve its services to the community.

“We would not like to see the clinic shut down. We would like to see changes in management and workers. We need actual doctors there, sisters that care, specialists, and machinery. We need passion”

It’s not the first time tragedy has struck this family. In 2019, Solomons’ 11-year-old epileptic son died at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital under what he claims are similarly questionable circumstances.

The Singh family said they will now pursue legal action against the Gauteng Health Department.

Post mortem

Gauteng Health Department Motalatale Modiba said an investigation instituted on Monday showed the medical staff at the clinic’s Midwifery Obstetric Unit (MOU) in Westbury had not been negligent.

He said an internal report found that correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers.

“The post-mortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility”

According to reports, two other medical conditions related to her kidneys and pancreas were also flagged as underlying conditions.

