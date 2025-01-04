Family still has questions after receiving report on pregnant woman’s death at Westbury Clinic

Mirriam Singh died after being admitted to Westbury Clinic to give birth.

The family of Mirriam Singh says they have doubts about the content in the post-mortem report from health officials.

The family met with the health department on Friday for an official handover of the report that explained the circumstances that led to the death of Singh and her unborn child.

Ulcer blamed for Mirriam Singh’s death

During the sit-down, the department revealed to the family that an ulcer rupture in Singh’s stomach was a major factor in her death.

It said the ulcer had been undetected.

Mirriam Singh died shortly after being admitted to Westbury Clinic, where she was due to give birth, on Sunday last week.

ALSO READ: Gauteng health clears Westbury Clinic of negligence in expectant mother’s death

Family want more answers from health department

Singh’s eldest sister, Ruchana Singh, said the family still had questions following the department’s explanation.

“As the family, we are sitting with a lot of answers, not knowing what really is the answer. The children keep on asking where their mother is. We still don’t have all the answers,” she explained.

She said they wanted the department to look further.

“I want the department to come out with the full truth. Just tell us the truth about what happened to my sister,” she said.

A report handed to the family on Thursday cleared the clinic of any malpractice citing the death was due to a series of underlying conditions.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Westbury community furious after pregnant woman dies at clinic

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said an internal report found that correct protocols were followed by the healthcare workers.

“The post-mortem report has revealed that the patient had a serious underlying condition which contributed to the deterioration of their condition within a short space of time after presenting at our health facility,” a statement read.

According to reports, two other medical conditions related to her kidneys and pancreas were also flagged as underlying conditions.