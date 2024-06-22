Police dismiss claims of 13 gang-related killings in Joburg

There were no gang-related murders in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Noordgesig and other areas, said Muridili.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has dismissed social media posts claiming that 13 people were killed in gang-affected in Johannesburg this week.

According to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police recorded three cases of murder this week only in Westbury, Sophiatown.

Police arrested one of the most wanted gang affiliated suspects, Morgan John, also known as Big John, on Thursday for alleged murder. He appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He has been remanded in custody and he will appear in court again on 29 June 2024.

Muridili said the province has interventions in place at all gang violence affected areas:

Sophiatown (Westbury)

Langlaagte (Riverlea)

Eldorado Park (Ext 1 to 4)

Orlando (Noordgesig)

Reigerpark

Booysens (Bella Vista & Chrisville)

Motlakeng (Toekomsrus)

Moffat view ( South Hills)

“There are extra deployments in place to augment members from Anti-Gang and the local stations’ day to day policing,” said Muridili.

“The 24-hour deployments comprise of members from Public Order Police, Tactical Response Unit, Flying Squad, K9 and Johannesburg Metro Police. These multidisciplinary forces are assisted by private security officers as well.”

SAPS’ gang unit

From 1 March to June 2024, the anti-gang unit has arrested 106 suspects for various offences. These include attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, drug related, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and illegal possession of firearm.

Police seized 14 firearms and 138 various rounds of ammunition, drugs, dangerous weapons and two vehicles which were hijacked.

The detectives from Organised Crime Investigations specialising with investigations of gang-related offences arrested 35 suspects for murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The SAPS appealed to social media users to be responsible and desist from posting misleading content.