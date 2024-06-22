PICS: Mzansi celebs ooze glamour at Netflix’s ‘Savage Beauty’ season two premiere

The second season of the series will debut later this month...

Fashion looks at Netflix’s Savage Beauty Premiere. Pictures: Instagram and Twitter/X

Yesterday, Friday 21, saw Mzansi’s finest stars bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s hit series, Savage Beauty.

The highly anticipated second season is set to debut on 28 June, following the success of its first season, which premiered in May 2022.

The series has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances.

At the premiere, Mzansi celebs showcased an array of stunning outfits, reflecting the glamour and opulence of the show itself.

Attendees included the series’ stars, such as Rosemary Zimu, Nthati Moshesh, Dumisani Mbebe, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, and Oros Mampofu, to name just a few.

Fashion looks at ‘Savage Beauty’ premiere

Sive Mabuya

Kuhle Adams

Attended the premiere of Savage Beauty S2 last night. The theme was REVENGE FASHION. Living my Bond girl dreams 🥹♥️ #savagebeauty pic.twitter.com/ONWkkQua7s — Kuhle Adams (@KuhleAdams) June 22, 2024

Enhle Mbali

Rosetta Ncwane and Thami Dish

Aubrey Mbatha

Oros Mampofu

Rosemary Zimu

Rosemary Zimu on the red carpet at the #SavageBeauty premiere pic.twitter.com/0iCTsu4JLs — Entertainment (@TvblogbyMLU) June 21, 2024

Sisi Shirilele

Tumi Powerhouse

Angela Sithole and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Brenda Mtambo

‘Savage Beauty’ season two trailer

Savage Beauty is produced by Quizzical Pictures and written by a talented team, including Lebogang Mogashoa, Neo Sibiya, and Nelisa Ngcobo.

The series is directed by Rea Rangaka, Denny Miller, and Thati Peele, with executive producers Harriet Gavshon, Lebogang Mogashoa, and Nimrod Geva leading the project.

Producers Siphiwe Hlabangane and JP Potgieter also play key roles in bringing this thrilling drama to life.

The trailer for season two is already out, promising an exhilarating blend of opulence, suspense, and ambition.

According to producers, the upcoming season will test loyalties, forge perilous alliances, and push family bonds to their breaking point.

