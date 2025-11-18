Brown Mogotsi criticises Mkhwanazi’s ‘knee-jerk’ move, claims Big Five cartel doesn’t exist

'Even Nelson Mandela, the most respected president, he never called a press conference with people holding rifles behind him.'

The “disbandment” of the political killings task team (PKTT) was not the true trigger for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing on 6 July, according to self-proclaimed undercover operative Oupa Brown Mogotsi.

Although Mkhwanazi had centred his claims around the PKTT’s dissolution—alleging that rogue elements had penetrated South Africa’s policing and judicial structures— Mogotsi suggested an entirely different motive on Tuesday.

The supposed disbandment stemmed from a letter issued by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on 31 December 2024.

Despite this, the PKTT has continued to function.

Brown Mogotsi on Mchunu’s letter

Testifying before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, Mogotsi – who identified himself as a contact agent for the South African Police Service (Saps) – explained he first encountered Mchunu’s letter on social media on 1 January after it was leaked.

He admitted using the leaked document to create an impression on controversial businessman and alleged crime cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala that he had inside information from the minister’s office.

“It suited the circumstances and the furtherance of my engagements with Matlala, bolstering my credibility that I was in a position to inform him of the disbandment of the task team prior to it being formally made public,” Mogotsi said, adding that his aim was to gain Matlala’s trust.

Mogotsi said Matlala did not seem aware of the leak, so he forwarded the letter to him only on 2 January.

He believed Matlala would be “very interested and happy” about the supposed disbandment, given that PKTT members had previously “harassed” him and his wife during a 6 December raid in search of Jerry Boshoga.

“They also assaulted his wife. It’s something not to forget that easily if one is in the shoes of Mr Matlala.”

Mkhwanazi’s allegations

Responding to Mkhwanazi’s testimony that Mogotsi had obtained confidential police information, the witness insisted the KZN police commissioner could not have known he was a registered co-agent within the Crime Intelligence division.

He added that his handler, a crime intelligence officer, was aware of his interactions with Matlala.

“It is very, very important that you notify your handler about your discussions.”

According to Mogotsi, perceptions linking him to underworld figures stemmed largely from WhatsApp conversations between him and Matlala.

He denied having a personal relationship with Mchunu, despite implying otherwise to Matlala.

“I was neither an associate nor a friend of Mchunu. I regarded him, and I still do, as a comrade.”

Mogotsi also acknowledged he attempted to give Mkhwanazi the impression that he had accompanied Mchunu to Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape after a deadly mass shooting.

He said he never actually met the minister there; the aim was simply to win Mkhwanazi’s trust.

“It is a modus operandi,” Mogotsi said.

Evidence before the commission previously established that Mogotsi first reached out to Mkhwanazi on 30 September.

The 6 July media briefing

Mogotsi told the commission he had sent Mkhwanazi a message two days before the 6 July briefing which read: “Congratulations, you are going to save the country”.

He claimed the real driver of Mkhwanazi’s media briefing was his anger over the arrests of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and his colleagues, calling it a “knee-jerk” response.

“I knew a press conference was going to be held by Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi before it happened,” he said.

He added that based on the level of anger, he initially believed Mkhwanazi intended to resign, describing Khumalo’s arrest as “a breaking point”.

Mogotsi further dismissed the existence of a so-called “Big Five” cartel.

“They are using this tactic of misdirection.”

He also insisted both Matlala and murder-accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe would have been arrested regardless of the PKTT’s status.

“Even Nelson Mandela, the most respected president, he never called a press conference with people holding rifles behind him.”

Watch the Madlanga commission’s proceedings below:

Mogotsi questioned why a police investigator had failed to take Matlala before a magistrate to record a formal confession after Matlala allegedly admitted to paying Sibiya and Mchunu following his arrest on 14 May.

He also criticised the PKTT, labelling it a “police mafia cartel” and accusing its members of avoiding accountability.

